Economists expect the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits to have increased by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 270,000 for the week ended Dec. 26. (0830/1330) Separately, the Chicago Purchasing Management Index is estimated to have risen in December to 49.8 from November's reading of 48.7. (0945/1445) Mexico's central bank releases minutes of its Dec. 17 decision to raise interest rates for the first time in seven years. (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)