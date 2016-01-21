(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The National Association of Realtors is slated to report existing home sales for December, which likely rose 8.9 percent to an annual rate of 5.20 million units, compared to November's sharp drop of 10.5 percent to an annual rate of 4.76 million units. (1000/1500) Separately, the Conference Board will release its Leading Economic Index, which is estimated to have dipped 0.1 percent last month, compared with the 0.4 percent rise in November. (1000/1500) Also, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago is due to release National Activity Index for December. (0830/1330) Chief Executive Jeff Immelt will present General Electric's fourth-quarter results and outlook for the current year. The company recently agreed to sell its appliances business to China's Haier for $5.4 bln aiming to prune its non-core assets as it transforms into a digital industrial company; hiring more people to write complex software codes to efficiently run its jet engines, power turbines and medical equipment. Pilots at United Airlines, the second-largest U.S. carrier by capacity, will finish voting on a contract extension that would raise wages 22 percent by January 2018. A yes-vote would mean higher costs for the airline but also a stamp of approval from workers, many of which had low morale for years as the carrier struggled to strike joint deals and integrate work groups from United and Continental, which merged in 2010. Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have risen to 1.7 percent in December from 1.4 percent in November. Last month's annual core inflation rate is estimated at 2.1 percent, up from 2 percent the previous month. (0830/1330) Separately, the forecast shows November retail sales likely edged up 0.2 percent in comparison to a 0.1 percent gain in October. (0830/1330) DAVOS LIVECHAT-INVESTMENT OUTLOOK with Anne Richards, Global Chief Investment Officer, Aberdeen Asset Management Join Anne Richards, Global Chief Investment Officer at Aberdeen Asset Management, live from the World Economic Forum in Davos for a look at the investment outlook this year. (0830 EST/1330 GMT) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)