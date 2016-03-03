(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report that nonfarm payrolls increased by 190,000 jobs in February after rising 151,000 in January. The unemployment rate is seen steady at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent and average hourly earnings increasing 0.2 percent after a 0.5 percent jump in January. (0830/1330) Meanwhile, a report from the Commerce Department will likely show that the trade deficit widened a bit to $44 billion in January from $43.4 billion in December. (0830/1330) Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is scheduled to speak on economic conditions and monetary policy before the North Texas Commission Dallas Regional Chamber/Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce joint event, at DFW Airport, Texas. (1300/1800) International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in her first public remarks since a G20 meeting in Shanghai last month resulted in a tepid statement that world economies needed to consider more than just ultra-low interest rates to shake the global economy out of its torpor. Investors and economists will be looking for any stronger calls to action. (1600/2100) Canada's trade deficit is forecast to have widened to C$1.05 billion in January after shrinking sharply the month before. Analysts will be looking to see if the export sector can maintain its momentum, which is key to the Bank of Canada's outlook for the economy. (0830/1330) Meanwhile, the pace of the purchasing activity in Canada is likely to have decreased in February. The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index probably fell to 59.0 from 66.0 in January. Industrial output in Brazil is expected to have fallen for an eighth straight month in January. Production likely fell 0.5 percent in January from December. Also, automakers will release data on auto sales in February. Mexico's gross fixed investment, a measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction, likely fell 1.5 percent in December from the same month a year earlier. (0900/1400) Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, the largest clearinghouse in Latin America, releases fourth-quarter results after markets close. Management will host a conference call to discuss results the following day. LIVECHAT - THE WEEKAHEAD with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 0500/1000. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here: bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)