Jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co is expected to report fourth-quarter profit and revenue below analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. A sustained decline in tourist spending in the United States, the stronger dollar and a slowdown in China are expected to hurt Tiffany's sales. Investors will look for forecast and commentary on luxury and tourist spending. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is expected to show a preliminary reading of 92.2 for March. The index had a final reading of 91.7 for February. (1000/1400) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley gives welcome and opening remarks (0900 /1300) and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren discusses objectives and goals of supervision (1100/1500) at the "Supervising Large, Complex Financial Institutions: Defining Objectives and Measuring Effectiveness" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in New York. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Ninth Conference of the International Research Forum in Frankfurt, Germany. (1500 /1900) U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin speaks before the "Student Debt Crisis: Issues and Solutions" conference hosted by the Boston College Rappaport Center for Law and Public Policy, in Newton, Massachusetts. Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP Inc is expected to report a fall in its fourth-quarter profit, hurt by as a warmer winter across North America. Investors will await the company's forecast and an update on its Russian operations. Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have cooled to 1.5 percent in February, pulling away from the Bank of Canada's 2 percent target and giving the central bank room to remain accommodative. Data on Canadian retail sales in January will show how consumers held up at the beginning of the year. Sales are expected to have risen 0.6 percent, offsetting some of the slump in December. Mexico's central bank is expected to hold its key lending rate steady, though it could raise borrowing costs in the second quarter. Analysts expect the benchmark interest rate to remain at 3.75 percent in March. Chile releases data on its gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the fourth quarter. The country's economic growth in the third quarter beat forecasts, boosted by government spending. However, data since then has been weak, dragged down by the fall in copper prices. GDP is expected to have grown 0.34 percent in the fourth quarter, slower than the 0.4 percent rise seen in the third quarter. LIVECHAT - THE WEEK AHEAD with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week. (0600/1000) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here here (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)