Nike Inc, the world's largest sportswear maker, is expected to report third-quarter profit above
analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Nike has benefited from strong
demand for its basketball and running footwear and it has seen sustained growth in sales of
athletic apparel as a trend of mixing and matching athletic clothing with casual wear grows in
the United States and Europe. Investors will look for comments on the performance of the
company's various footwear lines, trends influencing the direct-to-consumer channel and updates
to its forecast.
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans, one of the U.S. Federal Reserve's most
dovish policymakers, will give his take on the appropriate path for monetary policy and the
risks to the U.S. economic outlook, in his first public appearance after the Fed's March
policy-setting meeting. (1330/1730) Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President
Patrick Harker speaks on "Growth and the Role of Economic Policies" before the Money Marketeers
of New York University. (1900 /2300)
Linux operating system distributor Red Hat Inc is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue
above the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The company,
which raised its full-year revenue forecast in December, has benefited from higher demand from
businesses for its software used in data centers and cloud computing. Investors will await the
company's forecast for the first quarter.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies on the State of the International Financial System
before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington. (1000/1400)
Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will present his first budget and he is set to unveil a
deficit of up to C$30 billion ($22.96 billion) - three times the amount the ruling Liberal party
promised to run - in the 2016/17 fiscal year. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa needs to
invest heavily in infrastructure now to help boost a sluggish economy. Opposition parties say he
risks returning Canada to an era of persistent massive deficits.
LIVECHAT: OUTLOOK for MEDICAL TOURISM BOOM IN CUBA with receding U.S. restrictions
The author of a book on Cuba's respected healthcare system, Dr. Steven Ullmann of the University
of Miami School of Business Administration, briefs forum members on expected growth in Americans
heading to Cuba for affordable healthcare procedures just after U.S. President Barack Obama's
visit to Havana. (1000/1400) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here here
($1 = C$1.31)
(Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)