Payrolls processor ADP is expected to report that U.S. private
employers added 194,000 jobs in March after adding 214,000 jobs
in February. (0815/1215)
Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise ship operator, reports
first-quarter earnings. Investors will be looking out for any
changes to Carnival's 2016 forecast, comments on China, where
the company has been increasing its presence, and on the launch
of cruises to Cuba. They will also watch out for updates on the
Zika outbreak, which the company said has had no impact so far
on its operations.
Memory chipmaker Micron Technology is expected to report
second-quarter revenue and profit slightly below estimates,
according to StarMine data. Micron has been hurt by weak demand
and lower average selling prices for chips used in personal
computers. Micron, which competes with Samsung Electronics and
SK Hynix, has been investing to ramp up production of its
higher-margin 20 nm DRAM chips and develop more efficient and
cost-effective 3D NAND chips. Analysts will be on the lookout
for the company's current quarter forecast to gauge market
demand for memory chips and how pricing pressure will continue
to impact the company.
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, a dovish
Fed official whose preference for a gradual tightening this year
appears to have swayed colleagues, will continue to make the
case against too many rate hikes this year when he speaks on
current economic conditions and monetary policy before the
Forecasters Club of New York. (1300/1700)
Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella will speak at the
3-day annual Microsoft Build developer's conference in San
Francisco.
Brazil's primary budget deficit is expected to surge to 10
billion reais in February after posting a surplus of 27.913
billion reais in January. (0930/1330) Separately, Mexico also
reports fiscal balance for February. (1630/2030)
Bank of Canada deputy governor Lynn Patterson gives a speech on
"Adjusting to the Fall in Commodity Prices: One Step at a Time"
in the energy-rich province of Alberta, which has been hit hard
by falling oil prices. (1420/1820)
(Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)