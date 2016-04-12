(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) JPMorgan Chase & Co has already signaled a rough first quarter with a double-digit decline in investment banking revenue and a $500 million increase in provisions for expected losses on energy loans. The bank, which has been called "too big to fail," may still be able to pull off a rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses. When the bank releases its first-quarter earnings, investors will be interested in knowing more about its energy loans and what it was doing to appease regulators, who have pushed for a slimmer balance sheet. U.S. consumer spending is expected to have regained momentum in March as households increased purchase of a range of goods, a positive sign after growth appeared to have stumbled in the first quarter. According to a Reuters survey of economists, retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services rose 0.3 percent last month after staying flat in February. The so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of the gross domestic product. (0830/1230) Separately, Producer Price Index, as measured by the U.S. Labor Department, is expected to have gained 0.2 percent in March after slipping 0.2 percent in February. (0830/1230) Meanwhile, the U.S. Commerce Department will issue data on business inventories, which are expected to have declined 0.1 percent in February after gaining 0.1 percent in January. (1000/1400) Also, the Federal Reserve issues its "Beige Book", a compendium of anecdotes on the health of the economy drawn from the central bank's sources across the nation. (1400/1800) The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold interest rates at 0.5 percent following its meeting. After a run of better-than-expected economic data at the start of the year, the central bank is expected to raise its growth forecasts, which will also incorporate the anticipated impact from the government's recently announced stimulus measures. (1000/1400) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will hold a press conference following the bank's rate decision and the release of the monetary policy report. (1115/1515) Media company Corus Entertainment Inc releases its results for the second quarter. Investors will seek more details on how the media company plans to leverage its recent purchase of sister company Shaw Communications Inc's media assets, a deal which closed earlier this month. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde gives opening remarks at the conference titled "Low-Income Developing Countries: Conference on Sustainable Economic Development in a Challenging Global Environment." Meanwhile, the World Bank holds "Chief Economists Roundtable: Growth and Inclusion in Turbulent Times." Separately, U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin speaks before the Committee for Economic Development 2016 Spring Policy Conference, in Washington. LIVECHAT - EQUITY MARKETS with Reuters correspondent Alistair Smout Join Reuters equity correspondent Alistair Smout for a roundup of the themes driving equity markets. (0900/1300) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)