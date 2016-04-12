(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
JPMorgan Chase & Co has already signaled a rough first quarter with a double-digit decline in
investment banking revenue and a $500 million increase in provisions for expected losses on
energy loans. The bank, which has been called "too big to fail," may still be able to pull off a
rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses. When the bank releases its first-quarter
earnings, investors will be interested in knowing more about its energy loans and what it was
doing to appease regulators, who have pushed for a slimmer balance sheet.
U.S. consumer spending is expected to have regained momentum in March as households increased
purchase of a range of goods, a positive sign after growth appeared to have stumbled in the
first quarter. According to a Reuters survey of economists, retail sales excluding automobiles,
gasoline, building materials and food services rose 0.3 percent last month after staying flat in
February. The so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending
component of the gross domestic product. (0830/1230) Separately, Producer Price Index, as
measured by the U.S. Labor Department, is expected to have gained 0.2 percent in March after
slipping 0.2 percent in February. (0830/1230) Meanwhile, the U.S. Commerce Department will issue
data on business inventories, which are expected to have declined 0.1 percent in February after
gaining 0.1 percent in January. (1000/1400) Also, the Federal Reserve issues its "Beige Book", a
compendium of anecdotes on the health of the economy drawn from the central bank's sources
across the nation. (1400/1800)
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold interest rates at 0.5 percent following its
meeting. After a run of better-than-expected economic data at the start of the year, the central
bank is expected to raise its growth forecasts, which will also incorporate the anticipated
impact from the government's recently announced stimulus measures. (1000/1400) Bank of Canada
Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will hold a press conference
following the bank's rate decision and the release of the monetary policy report. (1115/1515)
Media company Corus Entertainment Inc releases its results for the second quarter. Investors
will seek more details on how the media company plans to leverage its recent purchase of sister
company Shaw Communications Inc's media assets, a deal which closed earlier this month.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde gives opening remarks at the
conference titled "Low-Income Developing Countries: Conference on Sustainable Economic
Development in a Challenging Global Environment." Meanwhile, the World Bank holds "Chief
Economists Roundtable: Growth and Inclusion in Turbulent Times." Separately, U.S. Treasury
Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin speaks before the Committee for Economic Development 2016
Spring Policy Conference, in Washington.
