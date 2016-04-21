(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) General Electric Co is expected to lay out more details about its transformation into a digital-industrial company when it reports its first quarter results. The maker of aircraft engines, turbines, medical equipment and lighting has nearly finished divesting its GE Capital financial business. Investors also will be looking for signs GE can meet its target of 2 percent to 4 percent organic growth for the year. McDonald's Corp is scheduled to report its first-quarter results. Investors will look for updates on the restaurant chain's expansion plan and the pace of recovery in China as it looks to bounce back from a slew of food safety scandals dating back to 2012. Caterpillar Inc is expected to post lower first-quarter earnings given the global slowdown in mining and construction activity. The company pre-announced lower quarterly guidance in March, but maintained its 2016 full-year outlook. Caterpillar said as of March its global retail machinery sales were down 13 percent. Markit releases its preliminary U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index, which is expected to have advanced to 52.0 in April from 51.5 in March. (0945/1345) Honeywell International Inc, the maker of aircraft parts and climate control systems, is expected to report a higher first-quarter profit, helped by cost controls. Investors will look for an update on its financial forecast for 2016, and comments on a management succession plan. Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc is expected to report a first-quarter profit that misses market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Investors will watch out for any update on financial guidance for the remainder of 2016. Analysts on average expect American Airlines Group Inc, the world's largest airline, to report a dip in first-quarter profit due to a new profit-sharing plan with employees. Investors will zero in on management's guidance for the upcoming peak travel season, as attacks in Brussels and Paris potentially discourage U.S. vacationers from spending top dollar to visit Europe in the summer. AutoNation Inc, the biggest publicly traded auto dealer group, reports first-quarter results. AutoNation has also long been aggressive in share buybacks, so investors will look for an update on its share repurchase program. Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have cooled to 1.2 percent in March, drifting further from the Bank of Canada's target of 2 percent. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items and is more closely watched by the bank, is forecast to be a more robust 1.7 percent. Separately, retail sales are expected to have fallen by 0.8 percent in February after strong gains in January. Analysts are expecting to see a pullback after the economy got off to a robust start at the beginning of the year and they will be looking at the retail figures to see how the economy is faring. (0830/1230) Mexico releases inflation data for the first half of April. Inflation in the 12 months through mid-April is expected to have remained steady at 2.71 percent in a poll of analysts. (0900/1300) LIVECHAT- THE WEEKAHEAD with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week. (0600/1000) To join the discussion click here: bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)