The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to release monthly budget figures for May. Analysts expect a monthly deficit of $131.0 billion from a $106.9 billion surplus in April. (1400/1800) The national statistics agency of Mexico is scheduled to release April's industrial production data. The numbers will show whether March's contraction of 0.10 percent pointed to further deceleration in the sector. (0900/1300)