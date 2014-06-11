(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) U.S. retail sales are expected to accelerate in May in a hopeful sign for the economy. The Commerce Department is expected to report that sales rose 0.6 percent last month, after rising 0.1 percent in April. Excluding automobiles and gasoline, sales are expected to have risen 0.4 percent. (0830/1230) Data on business inventories, which is likely to have risen 0.4 percent in April, is also expected during the day. (1000/1400) Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon is expected to report steady first-quarter earnings and slightly higher revenue. Investors are probably keen to hear the company's mid- to long-term outlook. The trendy retailer is struggling to move past a high-profile recall of overly sheer yoga pants more than a year ago and the subsequent fallout.

Simmering civil tension and the stench of corruption threatens to sully Brazil's global soccer party when the World Cup kicks off against a backdrop of protests, unrest and alleged political graft. But if any country can perform a feat of spiritual alchemy using football as its tool, Brazil can. The country will be confident of providing the perfect fillip when they open the championship with a Group A clash against Croatia in Sao Paulo. Bain Capital-backed plastics maker Trinseo SA's initial public offering is expected to raise about $190 million, valuing the company at up to $900 million. Bain bought Trinseo, formerly Styron Corp, from Dow Chemical Co in 2010. The company gets most of its revenue from Europe and competes with specialty chemical companies such as BASF, Zeon and Wacker Chemie AG.

Mobile security provider MobileIron's initial public offering is expected to raise about $110 million, valuing the company at up to $747 million. MobileIron helps corporations manage and protect data that employees access on personal smartphones and tablets, a market once cornered by BlackBerry.

The Bank of Canada will publish its Financial System Review and hold a press conference. The FSR rates how the bank views overall risks to the system and rates risks ranging from high household debt and the housing market to the Eurozone's problems and other issues. In setting interest rates, the bank has had to weigh the debt and housing risks against low inflation. In a sign that the bank is giving more importance to this risk assessment, Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will further elaborate on the report at a news conference. Separately, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release data for April's new home prices, which are expected to have risen 0.2 percent in the month. (0830/1230) The Chilean central bank meets to set interest rates, currently at 4.0 percent. The bank has cut 100 basis points since October, but held rates in April and May steady after a spike in inflation. (1800/2200) (Compiled By Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore)