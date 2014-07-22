(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at
. Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)
AT&T is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings, the company's first since it announced a
$48.5 billion bid for DirecTV in May. Investors will look for updates on the deal as the company
switches to an equipment installment plan that reduces monthly service fees in an attempt to
attract new subscribers. The company is expected to report an increase in subscribers but a
reduction in margins. Revenue per user is expected to fall 4.4 percent.
Facebook's sizzling mobile advertising business is expected to drive robust revenue growth in
the second quarter. But Wall Street is keen on an update on Facebook's next act, particularly
the nascent video ads and the Instagram photo ads that the company has started ramping up in
recent months.
PepsiCo is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings before the bell. The company's results
will be closely watched after activist investor Nelson Peltz hinted at the possibility of a
proxy fight last week.
Boeing is expected to post strong second-quarter results. Investors will look for wider profit
margins, a slowdown in deferred production costs for the 787 and updates on the 777X and 737 MAX
programs. Boeing probably won't deliver its new, stretched 787, known as the 787-9, in time for
inclusion in the quarter. Customer Air New Zealand is scheduled to fly that plane from Seattle
on July 10.
Gilead Sciences is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings amid a furor over the price of
its new hepatitis C treatment Sovaldi, which is seen as a breakthrough cure for the liver
destroying virus, but one that could place a huge burden on Medicaid, Medicare and other
insurers. Wall Street is looking for $2.5 billion in sales in its second full quarter on the
market after similar sales in the first quarter shattered previous pharmaceutical sales records
for a new drug.
Biogen Idec is expected to report significantly higher second-quarter sales and profit, with a
focus on whether its oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera can continue to outpace Wall Street
expectations as it has in each quarter since its March 2013 approval. Investors are also looking
for details on the launch of two recently approved hemophilia treatments - a new therapeutic
area for the U.S. biotech - as well as updates on important drugs in development.
Dow Chemical is expected to report a higher second-quarter profit, helped by continued margin
expansion at its plastics unit. Dow is looking to raise as much as $6 billion from non-core
asset sales by the end of 2015. Investors will be looking for updates on the asset sales. Dow
has put up its epoxy business and some chlorine and derivatives assets for sale and is also
looking to shed non-core businesses in its functional materials and performance materials units
- two of its slowest-growing units.
EMC Corp, the world's largest data storage equipment maker, is likely to report in-line
second-quarter results. Analysts expect the company to report bookings and margins growth in its
information storage unit. Analysts also expect EMC to reaffirm its full-year revenue forecast,
as it benefits from new product launches and enterprise data center spending in the second half
of the year.
The market will have questions for Freeport McMoRan, scheduled to report earnings, on its
discussions with the Indonesian government about copper exports, which have been halted since
January. How Freeport plans to reduce its high debt levels will also be top of mind for the
market. There have also been reports of buyers being interested in Freeport's Candelaria copper
mine in South America.
Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics are scheduled to report second-quarter results. The crisis
in Ukraine and other emerging threats is expected to strengthen military equipment demand, which
will likely provide a much-awaited reprieve from falling revenue. Investors will be watching for
comment on any changes in the U.S. government's spending patterns.
Results from industrial gas suppliers' Praxair and Air Products & Chemicals are expected to show
a gain from increased prices and higher sales volumes. Air Products, scheduled to report
third-quarter results, is banking on its cost cutting efforts to raise margins. Praxair,
expected to report second-quarter earnings, is also looking to cut expenses, expects higher
sales in South America and Asia, and of packaged gas.
Eastern railroad Norfolk Southern is expected to report higher revenue and profit for the second
quarter, helped by a recovery in thermal coal demand. The company is also likely to benefit from
growing volumes in its intermodal business as the U.S. economy slowly recovers and customers opt
for a far reaching and economical transportation network to enhance market reach. Investors will
be looking forward to comments on whether the recovery in coal shipments is sustainable.
Delta Air Lines is likely to report higher second-quarter results, as strong U.S. business and
leisure demand helped offset some international weakness. The carrier's growth in unit revenue
slowed in June from April and May because excess seats available on international routes hurt
its ability to raise ticket prices. Analysts on average expect profit of $1.03 a share from
Delta, compared with 98 cents a year earlier.
ABB, a Swiss engineering company, is expected to report second-quarter results. The focus will
be on how its efforts to fix its power systems business are going as well as the outlook for
large orders.
Investors will be looking for signs of progress in China when Qualcomm gives its quarterly
report card. With smartphone sales losing steam in the U.S. and other developed countries,
Qualcomm and its rivals are banking on new demand from customers in China, where carriers are
rolling out their first LTE networks.
Life-science tool maker Illumina is expected to report its second-quarter results. Analysts, on
average, expect the company which makes gene sequencing products to earn 50 cents per share on
revenue of $427.0 million. The company's results have beaten analysts' estimates for the last
ten straight quarters.
TripAdvisor is expected to report strong second-quarter results, helped by increased revenue
from referrals to third-party sites for booking. TripAdvisor is benefiting from higher fees
every time a user clicks through to a third-party booking site after the company changed its
display to show prices more prominently.
B/E Aerospace, the aircraft seat maker and parts distributor is expected to report
better-than-expected second-quarter results driven by higher orders from aircraft makers. B/E
Aerospace said in June it would split its company into two businesses. Investors will be looking
out for further comment on the progress of the split and the company's full-year forecast.
South Korea's LG Display, the world's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays, is expected to
report its earnings for the second quarter. The company is expected to see a slight improvement
versus the first quarter, though in annual terms profits likely shrank as demand for key
products like TVs and tablets likely remained soft. The strength of the won during the quarter
also likely weighed on the results. Analysts are more upbeat about the firm's prospects in the
quarter.
Whirlpool, the world's largest maker of home appliances, is expected to report quarterly
earnings for the second quarter.
After a three-year saga, the SEC is expected to vote to adopt long-awaited reforms aimed at
reducing run risk on money funds similar to what happened in the 2008 financial crisis. The
Treasury Dept is expected as well to announce tax fixes that will permit funds to float their
shares without triggering burdensome rules that require investors to track their gains and
losses. Separately, Barney Frank, the Dodd-Frank co-author, is expected to testify before the
House Financial Services Committee to discuss the fourth anniversary of Dodd-Frank.
The Mortgage Bankers Association is scheduled to report the seasonally adjusted index of
mortgage application activity.(0700/1100)
Canadian retail data is expected to show sales rose 0.6 percent in May from April, softer than
the 1.1 percent gain seen a month earlier. Excluding autos, sales are expected to rise just 0.3
percent. (0830/1230)
Raymond James Financial is scheduled to report its third-quarter results after market open.
Analysts expect the St. Petersburg, Florida-based company to earn 76 cents per share, up from 65
cents a year ago.
F5 Networks' results are expected to beat analysts' estimates with their third-quarter results.
The company expects demand for its hardware and software products to remain strong, as its U.S.
telecom clients beef up their networks to allow faster transfer of data-heavy files. Analysts
say the company is also gaining market share for it products that secure data transferred on
networks.
Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America's biggest Coke bottler, is likely to report second-quarter
results. Separately, Brazilian pulp maker Fibria is expected to report second-quarter results.
Higher exports and the sale of excess energy will bolster revenue for the world's largest wood
pulp producer, but bond buybacks and weaker currency tailwinds may hurt results. Also reporting
second-quarter results is, Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma.
(Compiled By Nandi Kaul in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)