Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, is expected to report a jump in
second-quarter profit, as asset sales in Chad and elsewhere offset spiking currency charges.
U.S. non-farm employers likely expanded their payrolls by 233,000 workers in July, marking
another month of strong jobs growth, while economists forecast the jobless rate holding steady
at a near six-year low of 6.1 percent. (0830/1230) Separately, ISM's manufacturing gauge and
data on consumer sentiment and construction spending is expected to be released. (1000/1400) The
Commerce Dept is expected to release Construction Spending and Personal Income for June.
(0830/1230) (1000/1400) United States-Michigan sub indexes Final for July are scheduled to be
released. (0955/1355) Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas is likely to issue its Trimmed
Mean PCE price index for June. (0000/0400) Also, the U.S. auto industry is scheduled to report
July sales. (0000/0400)
Procter & Gamble is likely to report fourth-quarter results before the bell. Net sales in the
past two quarters have remained flat, increasing pressure on P&G to launch innovative products
and streamline its businesses. It has also been widely speculated that P&G is set to re-enter
the adult incontinence products market in a bid to expand its portfolio. Investors will keep an
eye on what P&G is doing to improve margins and market shares in its key categories and progress
on its 5-year, $10 billion restructuring plan that it announced in February 2012.
Hilton, whose brands include Conrad and Waldorf Astoria, is due to report second-quarter
results. The hotelier said in May it expected higher room rates and occupancy to allow it to
deliver strong results for the year. Investors will be looking for updates to that forecast.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, is scheduled to release its second-quarter
figures. Improved profit is expected by investors. The company cut world consumption outlook
last time, partly due to Russia.
A new exchange-traded fund known as the "iBillionaire" index is set to begin trading, with the
intent of enabling mom and pop investors to cash in on the investment ideas of some of the
world's wealthiest, from Warren Buffett to Carl Icahn. The iBillionaire index, which was
introduced last fall, is constructed from the stock picks disclosed in 13F filings by these big
money investors. While the ETF seeks to piggyback on their ideas and put them into a low-cost
wrapper, one shortcoming is it only includes long positions and is remiss of shorting and
day-to-day active management.
Weyerhaeuser, the timber conglomerate, is expected to report a slightly lower-than-expected
second-quarter profit, hurt by higher transportation costs and lower prices in its timberland
business. However, the company said in April it expects earnings to rise in its wood products
business, its biggest. The company said in May it would spin-off its real estate company in
connection with the "Reverse Morris Trust" deal with TRI Pointe Homes.
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings is expected to report better-than-expected quarterly results as
aircraft makers such as Boeing and Airbus booked higher orders. The company is also expected to
provide an update on the status of the fuselages supplied to Boeing that were damaged in a train
derailment last month. Investors will also be looking for comments on a rumored sale of its
fabrication business to GKN Aerospace.
CBOE Holdings, operator of the biggest stock-options market, is expected to report results amid
a drop in second-quarter volume. Analysts are watching the earnings as the company has beaten
estimates the last 15 quarters. Average daily volume in June fell 11 percent from a year
earlier, following a 5 percent drop in May. In a bid to attract European business, CBOE
extended trading hours for VIX futures to nearly 24 hours a day.
Japanese electronics maker Sharp is likely to announce its results for the first quarter.
Israel-based Mobileye NV, which is backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Fidelity Investments and
BlackRock, expects to price a U.S. initial public offering of ordinary shares at $17-$19 each.
The IPO is expected to raise up to $527.3 million, and the company is expected to be valued at
about $4 billion at the higher end of the IPO price. Mobileye makes collision-avoidance software
and equipments that are used in more than 3 million vehicles made by automakers including BMW
and General Motors.
Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline operator, is expected to report slightly higher
second-quarter earnings.
The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index, a measure of manufacturing business
conditions, is scheduled to be released for August. The index had a reading of 53.5 last month.
(0930/1330)
China's factory activity, excluding Hong Kong and Macau, likely expanded at a faster pace in
July, as recent stimulus measures kick in. The official PMI and HSBC/Markit PMI are both
scheduled to be released.(2100/0100) Separately, Markit's final release of Euro Zone-PMI
Manufacturing, covering thousands of factories across the euro zone, is scheduled to be
released. (0400/0800)
Brazil's statistics agency is expected to release its report on June's industrial output.
(0800/1200) Separately, HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for Brazil's manufacturing sector for
the month of July is scheduled to be released. High labor costs, poor infrastructure and a hefty
tax burden still weigh heavily on Brazil's manufacturers, whose lackluster performance has
weighed on economic growth. (0900/1300) Separately, Peru's state statistics agency's inflation
figures for July are expected to be released. The annual inflation rate has run slightly above
the upper limit of the central bank's 1-3 percent target range so far this year. (0100/0500)
(All analysts' estimates are according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/)
(Compiled by Nandi Kaul in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)