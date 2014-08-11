(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Chinese solar panel maker ReneSola is expected to report a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by a rise in shipments and selling prices. Investors will be looking for comments on the company's business in the United States.

National Federation of Independent Business is expected to issue its Small Business Optimism Index for July. (0730/1130) The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to issue a monthly budget report for July. (1400/1800) Redbook Research is scheduled to release its weekly Johnson Redbook index. (0855/1255) Latin America's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines Group, is scheduled to release its second-quarter results. Since the company was formed in 2012 in a tie-up between Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM, it has struggled to take off, held back by the economic slowdown, currency headwinds and restructuring costs. Last month, the company cut its margin guidance and earnings have repeatedly disappointed. However, airlines are now running fuller planes on Brazilian routes and most analysts remain positive on LATAM Airlines' long-term prospects.

Communication testing and networking equipment maker JDS Uniphase is likely to report fourth-quarter results below analysts' estimates, according to StarMine data. The company had warned of a weak quarter, citing a delay in orders from its telecom service provider customers. Rivals Juniper Networks and Riverbed Technology, which reported their quarterly results last month, also cited similar reasons. (All analysts' estimates are according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/) (Compiled by Nandi Kaul in Bangalore; Edited by Kirti Pandey)