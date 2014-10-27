(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
A fretful global economy and suddenly volatile markets will form the backdrop for the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. There is no press conference and no new individual
economic forecasts due from policymakers. But the statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) Wednesday will
be parsed for any sign that the Fed is worried that trouble in Europe or elsewhere may infect
the U.S. recovery and slowg its timetable for an initial rate increase.
Pfizer Inc is expected to post lower third-quarter earnings, hurt by cheaper generics, but
investors will be especially interested in clues on whether the largest U.S. drugmaker will
renew its unsolicited bid for British rival AstraZeneca Plc. Pfizer walked away after its final
$118 billion bid was rejected on May 26, but under UK law will be allowed to resume its quest
for its smaller rival in late November.
DuPont, the largest U.S. chemical maker by market capitalization, is expected to report a
higher third-quarter profit, helped by higher earnings from its safety and protection, nutrition
and health and industrial biosciences businesses. However, the company's farm business is
expected to take a hit from farmers' preference for soybean seeds rather than corn seeds, which
is the mainstay of the unit. The focus this quarter will be also be on the company's response to
demands from activist investor Nelson Peltz, who has called on the company to break itself up,
blaming its conglomerate structure for "underperformance."
U.S. durable goods orders probably rose in September, and a reading on business investment
spending is also expected to show an increase. A good set of data would suggest the
manufacturing recovery remains on solid ground after a see-saw ride in news orders that
reflected lumpy aircraft demand (0830/1230). CaseShiller's home price index for August
(0900/1300) and the Conference Board's consumer confidence figures for October will also be
released (1000/1400). Consumer confidence is expected to edge higher after hitting its lowest
level since May in September.
Facebook Inc, owner of the world's No.1 Internet social network, releases third-quarter results
after the bell. Mark Zuckerberg has wowed Wall Street by turning Facebook into the industry's
most effective mobile advertising platform. But while investors should cheer what's expected to
be another quarter of strong revenue growth, they will also be eager for details about the
timeline for making money from the collection of pricy assets that the company has acquired,
including Instagram, WhatsApp and virtual reality headset maker Oculus.
Swiss bank UBS AG's third-quarter report comes as it faces down several potentially costly
probes. Last month, UBS warned of new fines after confirming it was holding talks to settle
allegations that it was involved in rigging foreign exchange rates. UBS also faces a French
investigation into whether it helped wealthy French individuals dodge tax, in connection to
which French investigating magistrates have proposed the bank pay a fine of 4.88 billion euros
($6.2 billion), according to a judicial source. UBS is currently asking investors to swap their
shares into a new group holding company, a restructuring effort designed to ensure it can be
broken up more easily in a crisis.
Analysts expect French drugmaker Sanofi SA's third quarter to look good compared with year
earlier, helped by a recovery in its animal health and vaccines units and by more favorable
exchange rates. Investors will be on the lookout for comments on M&A, new allegations of bribery
within Sanofi subsidiaries in East Africa and the Middle East, and the group's plans to offload
a portfolio of off-patent drugs and the plants that make them in France.
Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is expected to report a slight rise in third-quarter sales, despite
facing full generic competition to its once best-selling blood pressure pill Diovan for the
first time.
Biotech Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of $84,000 hepatitis C drug Solvaldi, reports third-quarter
results and will likely provide an update on the launch of Harvoni, an even more expensive
combination treatment for the virus that was approved by regulators earlier this month. Early
U.S. prescription statistics show that Harvoni is off to a strong start and investors will be
looking for confirmation of continued robust sales despite the backlash from some insurers.
Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company, is expected to provide an update on its
pipleline of drugs in development and further details on the reorganization plans it announced
in July at a formal presentation for analysts and investors at a New York hotel. Amgen may also
address recent calls by a major shareholder to split into two companies - one for older legacy
products and another for new growth medicines.
Electronic Arts Inc offers the first snapshot of the videogaming industry when it reports
third-quarter results after the bell as it gears up for the holiday season. The company that
gave us the "Sims" and a hodge-podge of bestselling U.S. sporting simulations hopes to boost its
software sales and devise a mobile-gaming strategy that can win Wall Street's approval.
Arizona-based Freeport-McMoran Inc is expected to report lower earnings in the third quarter on
the back of weaker copper and gold prices and volumes, the latter due to an export ban in
Indonesia. The market's focus will likely be on the company's potential to build a smelter in
Indonesia as well as the renegotiation of its contract of work in the country. There will likely
also be questions on safety at the country's massive Grasberg mine after four workers died last
month. Investors will also be hoping for an update on plans for sales of non-core assets as they
company works to reduce its $20 billion debt.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp reports third-quarter earnings, but Wall Street is most interested in
the company's spending plans for next year following a more than 20 percent slide in crude
prices.
Health insurer Aetna Inc is expected to report a higher third-quarter profit and detail how its
sizeable new business on the Obamacare exchanges is shaping up after its first full quarter of
paying claims for these new customers.
Hard-drive maker Western Digital Corp is expected to report first-quarter profit above analysts'
estimates, according to StarMine, helped by higher demand for storage used in servers and data
centers. Investors will look out for updates on the company's full-year outlook.
Quarterly results from Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, operator of the Sheraton and
Westin hotel chains, and Marriott International Inc, owner of Ritz-Carlton brand, are expected
to benefit from a strong increase in global travel. The market will be looking for an update on
2015 forecasts, when hotel occupancy in the U.S. is expected to be at the highest since 1995,
according to a lodging forecast from PwC. For both companies, there will likely questions about
how Ebola could affect travel.
Timken Co is expected to report lower-than-expected third-quarter profit, hurt by weakness in
the mining and agricultural industries, according to StarMine. Timken supplies ball bearings to
companies such as Caterpillar and Cummins. Both the companies have cited softness in the mining
industry for its weak results. Timken recently laid out plans to restructure its aerospace unit,
which will result in pre-tax charges of $110 to $120 million in this quarter. Investors will be
looking for comments on its reported bid for Emerson Electric's power transmission solutions
business.
Coal and natgas producer Consol Energy Inc is expected to post a third-quarter profit compared a
year-earlier loss due to heavy tax expenses. However, revenue is expected to plunge about 28
percent amid weak natural gas and oil prices, and softening demand for thermal coal from the
power sector. Investors will want to know about the future of demand, and the company's capital
budget.
Miner Arch Coal Inc is expected to report a bigger loss in the third quarter as weak prices for
steel-making coal continues to offset cost cuts. Rail line congestion in Western U.S. states and
a slowdown in the Chinese steel market is also expected to hurt the company's bottom line.
Coach Inc, known for its Poppy handbags, will report first-quarter results amid high
expectations as the company begins to see strong demand for its products from international
markets. Investors will look for details on the company's performance in China, where it has
seen strong growth in the past, and will also keep an eye out for any updates on the previously
announced closure of about 70 stores in North America.
Investors in speciality glass maker Corning Inc will focus on any benefit from strong sales of
Apple Inc's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, which use Corning's Gorilla glass and will also look for
guidance on opportunities from the auto industry, which analysts say is larger than the LCD
market and one that Corning is planning to enter.
Discount brokerage firm TD Ameritrade Holding Corp reports its fiscal year-end results and
outlook for 2015. Recent market volatility is a positive for the firm since it is popular with
do-it-yourself traders who try to take advantages of ups and downs in the stock market. But the
protracted delay by the Federal Reserve is a negative since AMTD and other discount brokers make
much of their money on returns from investing their clients' cash.
Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc's third-quarter results are expected to beat
estimates, according to StarMine. Marsh, which kicks off brokers' earnings season, is expected
to benefit from the rising insurance rates in the United States.
Satellite radio service provider Sirius XM Holdings Inc is expected to report third-quarter
revenue above analysts' average estimate, according to StarMine. Analysts speculate the company
is likely to benefit from a strong market for auto sales. Buyers of new cars fitted with Sirius
receivers typically get free access for a few months but then must pay to keep the service. The
company raised its full-year revenue forecast last quarter.
Wall Street will be looking for an update from Panera Bread Co on its effort to speed up service
at its popular bakery-cafes when it reports third-quarter results. Up until it started reporting
problems with service times, Panera was mentioned in the same breath as Chipotle, which is
renowned for its ability to squeeze ever more sales out of existing restaurants.
Home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp and Cummins Inc, which makes diesel engines, gas turbines
and assorted automotive parts, also report third-quarter results.
(Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore)