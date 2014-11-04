(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at
. Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)
ADP is expected to report that U.S. private sector payroll growth accelerated slightly in
October, with 220,000 new positions being added (0815/1315). Financial data firm Markit releases
its final services PMI data for October (0945/1445) and the Institute of Supply Management
releases services sector data for October (1000/1500).
Time Warner Inc is expected to report third-quarter results slightly below analysts' estimates,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Time Warner said in October that it was launching
HBO through Internet-connected devices that can bypass cable and satellite distributors. As
there were scant details about the HBO standalone product, analysts will look for any progress
on that front, including the price and partnerships.
CBS Corp's third-quarter earnings are likely to come below the average analyst estimate,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Weak advertising and a decline in television
licensing revenue has been a drag on CBS, which airs hit shows such as "The Big Bang Theory" and
"NCIS". The broadcaster, which owns the most-watched U.S. television network, had earlier said
that it expected the second half of the year to be stronger, driven by heavy spending on
political advertising due to mid-term elections scheduled in Florida and Michigan, markets with
CBS-owned stations. CBS also launched a digital video-on-demand and live-streaming service in
October to win back viewers who are increasingly turning to the Internet for entertainment.
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks on "Clarifying the
Objectives of Monetary Policy" before the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce in Virginia
(0915/1415). Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker speaks on
"Committing to Financial Stability" before the "Financial Stability after Dodd Frank: Have We
Ended Too Big to Fail?" conference sponsored by the George Washington University Center for Law,
Economics and Finance (C-LEAF), Stanford Graduate School of Business and the Max Planck
Institute for Research on Public Goods and Better Markets, in Washington. (0930/1430)
Tesla Motors Inc will report its third-quarter results. The focus will be on the progress
towards the launch of the Model X SUV and the construction of its battery gigafactory. Analysts
have speculated the Model X launch could be delayed, but the company has not said that. Tesla is
on track to build the lithium-ion battery factory in the United States and investors will be
looking for more details on that schedule.
Qualcomm Inc's fourth-quarter results may take a backseat to persistent concerns about its
prospects in China, where it faces a murky government antitrust probe. For now, however, the
largest maker of microchips for mobile devices continues to benefit from rapid, if slowing,
global growth in smartphones and tablets.
Chesapeake Energy Corp is due to report third-quarter earnings and provide an update on its
goals to cut costs and debt. Its earnings are likely to have been hit by weak prices for natural
gas and natural gas liquids, especially in the Marcellus Shale, where a lack of infrastructure
has hurt the market.
Duke Energy Corp is expected to report a higher profit for the second straight quarter, helped
by cost cuts and increasing power demand in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. The
company, which gets nearly 87 percent of its revenue from electric utilities, has benefited from
higher power prices set by regulators. Duke Energy, which has been trying to exit the volatile
wholesale power markets, sold some Midwest power assets in August. When the company reports
third-quarter results, investors will want to know about the future of its utilities holdings
and demand.
Continental Resources Inc, the largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken oil formation, is
expected to post a jump in third-quarter profit. The results will be the first after an expected
ruling in CEO Harold Hamm's divorce ruling, which could split the company in half.
Refiner HollyFrontier Inc is expected to report a higher third-quarter profit, helped by healthy
gross margins for auxiliary products such as coke and asphalt. However, the focus this quarter
will be on how the refiner is being affected by a steep drop in global oil prices.
Offshore oil and gas drilling services provider Rowan Co is expected to report a higher
third-quarter profit due to higher rates for its drilling services. Investors will be looking at
the company's ability to renew contracts for its offshore rigs in an oversupplied market.
Pipeline company Enbridge Inc is scheduled to report third-quarter results. The company reported
a stronger-than-expected profit in the second quarter, driven mainly by higher shipment volumes
on the Mainline and on its regional oil sands systems.
Kinross Gold Corp is expected to report a drop in third-quarter net income and revenue,
reflecting declines in the price of bullion. The Toronto-based miner, which has operations in
North and South America, Africa and Russia, will be watched for news on expansion plans for its
Tasiast mine in Mauritania - notably any budget changes for the $1.6 billion project and
financing plans. Investors will also watch for any comments on the resumption of dividend
payments or developments at its La Coipa mine in Chile. Kinross said in July it had decided to
start work on a pre-feasibility study for La Coipa, after suspending operations in late 2013.
Cash-strapped miner Molycorp Inc is expected to report a third-quarter loss and revenue nearly
unchanged from the year-earlier period, as it sold more rare earth but at lower prices.
Investors will look for comments on the company securing additional funds to ramp up operations
at its flagship Mountain Pass facility in California, for which it secured a loan of $400
million from Oaktree Capital Management in August.
Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reports third-quarter results after markets
close. The nitrogen producer, which recently broke off merger talks with industry leader Yara,
is expected to earn less profit with weak crop prices and a late harvest dampening farmers'
fertilizer buying.
Investors worried about decelerating same-store sales at Whole Foods Market Inc are bracing for
the natural and organic food seller's forecasts for fiscal 2015 when it reports fourth-quarter
results. Whole Foods is losing its grip on the niche it pioneered amid competition from rivals
ranging from specialty grocers like Sprouts and Fresh Market to mainstream food sellers Wal-Mart
and Kroger.
IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is likely to report third-quarter
revenue below estimates as it expects delays in booking revenue from large deals, which the
company's CEO attributed to leadership changes at some North American and UK clients.
Second-largest U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial Inc's third-quarter revenue and profit are
expected to come below analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The
Japanese yen, which fell about 8.2 percent against the U.S. dollar in the third quarter, is
likely to hurt the company as it earns more than half of its revenue from international
operations, mainly Japan.
Canada's No.3 life insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reports third-quarter results. The company is
expected to report earnings per share of 74 Canadian cents, helped by double digit revenue gains
from a year earlier.
Symantec Corp, which makes Norton antivirus software, is expected to post a second-quarter
profit below the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Its
antivirus business has been hurt by slowing computer sales and sluggish demand for its storage
and data management software continues to hurt its other business.
3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd is likely to report a third-quarter profit above analysts'
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The company, which holds 55 percent of
the market for printers priced at over $10,000, had raised its full-year forecast in August due
to strong demand for its 3D printers. The company is also expected to face higher competition as
other traditional printer makers such as HP have announced plans to enter the 3D printing market
with faster and cheaper technology. Analysts and investors are looking for guidance in the
context of competition from HP.
With newspapers struggling, News Corp has been spending its money in interesting places
including real estate listing site Move Inc - its biggest acquisition to date. News Corp reports
first-quarter results and investors will watch for whether the acquisitions have paid off.
WellCare Health Plans Inc's third-quarter revenue and profit are expected to come below
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, owing to delays in reimbursements of an
annual tax paid by health insurers to the U.S. federal government. At the same time, Medicaid
plan managers like WellCare and peers Centene and Molina have seen an increase in patient
volumes due to the expansion of the Medicaid program under Obamacare. Investors will focus on
the increase in patient numbers and total medical costs of the company, which halved its
full-year adjusted profit forecast in the second quarter.
October consumer confidence data for Mexico is scheduled for release. The index hit a
three-month high in September as shoppers became more optimistic about the outlook for the
country's economy (0900/1400).
(Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)