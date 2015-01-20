(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
American Express, the world's biggest credit card issuer, is expected to report fourth-quarter
earnings in line with estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, helped by lower
loan-loss reserves and a rise in holiday sales. The company's growth depends mostly on its
affluent customers, people who have been pretty consistent with their spending during a
recession. The National Retail Federation estimated total holiday sales rose 4 percent, the
highest since 2011, helped by strong online buying, improved job market and falling gas prices.
Also benefiting from lower loan-loss reserves and a rise in holiday sales will be Discover
Financial, whose fourth-quarter results are expected to be in line with estimates, according to
StarMine.
EBay Inc reports fourth-quarter results ahead of spinning off PayPal, its payments division. The
e-commerce giant's earnings are expected to reflect the relative weakness of its marketplace
division compared to the overall market. The stronger U.S. dollar and search algorithm changes
from Google likely stunted revenue growth for eBay Marketplaces. The company is expected to
report earnings of 89 cents per share. Later this year, eBay will split its marketplace and
enterprise units from PayPal. BGC Partners says PayPal could garner a valuation of $40 billion
or more as a stand-alone business and once split, the two companies would be worth a combined
$78 billion, 14 percent more than the current value.
U.S. Commerce Department releases its monthly report that likely will show housing starts picked
up in December, signaling a gradually recovering housing market. Analysts polled by Reuters
expect starts were 1.040 million units last month, up from 1.028 million units in November
(0830/1330). Applications for building permits are forecast marginally up at 1.055 million-unit
rate for December, according to analysts. (0830/1330)
SanDisk posts fourth-quarter results, as the memory chip maker expands further into high-margin
solid-state drives for companies and governments. Investors will be looking for new signs of
expansion after the company bought specialized enterprise storage maker Fusion-IO last June.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella lays out plans for the Windows 10 operating system for mobile
phones, expected this autumn. Investors are eager to find out how the new CEO, about to finish
his first year in charge, intends to reverse Microsoft's near-irrelevance in the mobile arena.
Investment banking and retail discount securities brokerage company TD Ameritrade reports
first-quarter earnings. Rising stock markets that bolstered client portfolios and stimulated
active trading by retail investors, coupled with likely lower compensation expenses, could raise
earnings by about 10 percent from a year ago. The company is still a long-term play as investors
bet its true earnings surge will occur when the Federal Reserve finally raises interest rates so
it can book big gains on client cash that it holds.
Chipmaker, Xilinx Inc is expected to report third-quarter revenue in line with analysts'
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, helped by increased revenue from its
aerospace and defense businesses. Xilinx's semiconductors are sold off the shelf and can be
programmed by customers to do specific tasks, eliminating hefty expenses to develop custom
chips. The company had earlier said it expected third-quarter revenue to stay flat or rise up to
4 percent from the second quarter.
Network gear maker F5 Networks is expected to report first-quarter results above analysts'
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. F5 Networks, which generates a majority of
its revenue from enterprise customers, has been benefiting from strong demand for network
security products in the wake of increasing cyber attacks directed toward large companies.
Closing arguments are scheduled in a nonjury trial in the long-running court battle between
Johnson & Johnson and Boston Scientific over the latter's acquisition of Guidant. J&J is seeking
up to $4.2 billion in damages as well as an additional $3 billion in interest. The case is
before U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in New York.
Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew will preside over an open session of the Financial Stability
Oversight Council at the Treasury Department in Washington. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen
will also attend the event. The agenda includes an update on benchmark reform efforts and a
discussion of the Council's process for considering nonbank financial companies for potential
designation.
The Bank of Canada issues its decision on interest rates and its quarterly monetary policy
report. While the central bank is expected to hold rates at 1 percent, analysts say the bank
could lower its growth projections in its updated monetary policy report. Analysts will be
looking to see how the bank balances the hit to the economy from lower oil prices with the
burgeoning demand for Canadian goods from the United States, and in particular whether growth is
expected to be enough to take spare capacity out of the economy and thus hasten an eventual rate
hike. It has to exceed 2 percent to do that (1000/1500). Following that, Governor Stephen Poloz
and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins hold a news conference to explain the rate decision
and monetary policy report. (1115/1615)
Canada wholesale trade is expected to pull back modestly in November after hitting a record high
in dollar terms the month before. (0830/1330)
Central Bank of Brazil's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, is expected to raise
interest rates, for a third straight time, to 12.25 percent, quelling any doubts about its
commitment to ending years of high inflation. That would be the highest rate since August 2011.
Bank of England will release the minutes from its January policy meeting (0430/0930).
Separately, BOE Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik speaks on financial markets in Brussels.
(0700/1200)
(Compiled By Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)