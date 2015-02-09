(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
Coca-Cola Co is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results. Investors will be looking for an
update on the progress og the soft drink giant's announced $3 billion cost savings plan.
Pharmacy chain operator CVS Health Corp is expected to benefit from high prescription growth in
the fourth quarter, helped by a strong cold/flu season. The company's specialty drugs, and
pharmacy benefits businesses are expected to do well. Results will, however, likely be pressured
in the aftermath of the discontinuation of the tobacco business. The year-earlier quarter was
the last full quarter to include tobacco sales. Sales are expected to miss estimates, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Investors will be interested in any update to forecast.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc releases its fourth-quarter results, which will be driven by its
blockbuster eye drug, Eylea. Its quarterly sales, preannounced in January, have beaten
expectations, likely driven by a rising demand in patients with a type of diabetes-related
swelling of the retina. Investor will be looking for any commentary on the progress and
commercial potential of three likely blockbuster biotech drugs the company is developing with
France's Sanofi SA.
UBS Group AG, a Switzerland-based bank and investment manager, reports fourth-quarter and
full-year results. Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti will address journalists.
Billionaire businessman Carlos Slim's flagship company, America Movil, will report
fourth-quarter results after the markets close. The phone company has been struggling to
increase revenue as it faces tougher regulation in its biggest markets, Mexico and Brazil.
The No. 1 U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc is expected to report a fourth-quarter
profit well below average analyst estimate, mainly hurt by a weaker euro. However, the U.S.
advertising market is expected to remain strong with companies such as Walt Disney and Viacom
indicating that advertising spending is expected to return to television. The company has been
looking to make acquisitions in the digital and social media space to deal with competition from
Internet advertising companies such as Google and Yahoo. Analysts will be looking for guidance
in the context of volatile foreign exchange rates.
The U.S. Commerce Department releases Wholesale Inventories, which are expected to have
increased 0.2 percent in December. (1000/1500) Meanwhile, the National Federation of Independent
Business issues Small Business Optimism Index for January. (0900/1400) In a separate report,
U.S. Labor Department issues Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for December. (1000/1500)
Private equity firm KKR & Co LP is expected to report a decline in fourth-quarter earnings, as
it fails to beat the cash it generated from assets sales a year ago.
Molson Coors Brewing Co is likely to report a fourth-quarter profit below analysts expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The company said in Novemebr it would be increasing
marketing spending to boost sales which declined for four of the last five quarters. It had also
warned of currency hurting results in the quarter, particularly in Canada. The beermaker had lso
said it was engaged in discussions for potential acquisitions, so investors will also be looking
out for any deal announcements.
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc has been hurt by political instability in its
international markets as well as a strengthening dollar. the operator of Sheraton and Westin
chains, which has nearly half its properties outside North America, said in October its 2014
profit would be hurt by asset sales and leased hotel being converted to franchised contracts.
Investors will be looking for comment on expected trends in 2015, especially since Starwood is
the first of U.S. hoteliers to report fourth-quarter results.
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker will speak on "Education, Innovation
and Economic Growth" before the the 30th Annual Emerging Issues Forum, Innovation Reconstructed.
(0820/1320) Separately, Federal Reserve Division of Banking and Supervision Deputy Director
Maryann Hunter will testify on "Community Banks" before the Senate Banking Committee.
(1000/1500)
Internet content delivery service provider Akamai Technologies Inc is expected to report revenue
slightly above analysts' estimate according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Akamai has said
that a stronger U.S. dollar would hurt revenue growth in the fourth quarter.
The world's largest money-transfer company Western Union Co's fourth-quarter results are
expected to be in line with estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Western Union
is facing price competition from its largest competitor, MoneyGram, which has cut prices to
recover lost business from Wal-Mart's new in-store offering.
Talisman Energy Inc, which in December agreed to be bought by Spanish peer Repsol, is expected
to report a smaller loss in the fourth quarter due to cost cutting as it grapples with a slump
in global crude prices. The company has been cutting jobs and is planning to sell assets.
Investors will be looking for the company's dividend, capital budget and production plans for
2015.
The largest U.S. milk processor Dean Foods Co is likely to report a fourth-quarter profit above
analysts expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company had forecast in
November its first quarterly adjusted profit in a year citing cost cuts and a steep fall in
butterfat prices. Raw milk prices, after rising for years due to growing milk exports, have
declined as production in the United States and Europe increase, and are expected to come down
further in 2015 which will help boost margins. Investors will be looking out for comments on
milk prices this year and the company's forecast.
Kinross Gold Corp, the world's fifth-biggest gold producer, is expected to report an adjusted
profit compared with a loss a year ago, helped in part by lower costs in its large Russian
operations where the rouble has slumped. The market will be looking for an update on plans to
expand the Tasiast mine in Mauritania after Kinross' CEO said in October that it was likely the
company would not proceed with development if gold prices did not recover. When the company will
announces its fourth-quarter and full-year results, the investors will also be looking for an
update on the Russian operations and if Western sanctions are having any impact.
Real estate website operator Zillow Inc is expected to report a fourth-quarter profit slightly
below analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Analysts said a
decline in display revenue and a sequential deceleration in average revenue per user are likely
to hurt sales. Investors are looking forward to the benefits expected after the completion of
the company's acquisition of Trulia.
Texas Instruments Chief Executive Rich Templeton will give a speech at a Goldman Sachs annual
tech conference in San Francisco. Alibaba's vice-chairman Joseph Tsai will also make a rare
appearance.
Bank executives including Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, Morgan Stanley's Greg Fleming, who
oversees wealth and asset management, and Citigroup's U.S. consumer banking chief, Jane Frazer,
will give presentations at a Credit Suisse conference.
In the first Bank of Canada speech since its dramatic rate cut on Jan. 21, Senior Deputy
Governor Carolyn Wilkins will address the Ottawa Economics Association on "Minding the Labour
Gap".
(Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)