(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at
. Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)
The National Federation of Independent Business will reveal its Small Business Optimism Index
for February. (0900/1400) Separately, the Commerce Department releases its report on wholesale
inventories for January. (1000/1500)
Barnes & Noble Inc is expected to report lower-then expected revenue in the third quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The biggest U.S. book store chain said last month that it
would keep its Nook Digital unit and spin off its college bookstore business, scrapping an
earlier plan to divest a combination of both as it seeks to focus on its core retail business
and expand online offerings. Barnes & Noble has been struggling with falling book sales and weak
demand for its Nook tablets. Investors will look for details on strategy, the performance of the
core retail book store division and an updated forecast.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew participates in a moderated conversation with the Financial Times'
Gillian Tett at the Long-Term Value Summit hosted by Focusing Capital on the Long Term
Initiative, in New York.
Canadian Treasury Board President Tony Clement, who is in charge of controlling public spending,
will testify to a Senate committee on the outlines of government spending plans ahead of the
federal budget, which is expected in April. A slide in oil prices has eaten into revenues and
means Ottawa has much less room for tax cuts than it had expected.
(Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)