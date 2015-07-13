(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
Dow component Johnson & Johnson, the first major U.S. healthcare company to report
second-quarter results, is expected to report lower sales and earnings as weak revenue from
medical devices and consumer products and the strong dollar more than offset surging sales of
its newer prescription medicines.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, a Dow component and the biggest U.S. bank by assets, is likely to report a
drop in second-quarter profit due to lower income from mortgage banking. U.S. banks, including
JPMorgan, have been under pressure to reduce costs as low interest rates have weighed on revenue
much longer than expected while regulators have demanded that banks hold additional capital and
hire more people to control risks and comply with rules and laws.
The U.S. Commerce Department issues data for June retail sales. Economists expect retail sales,
which surged 1.2 percent in May, to have risen just 0.2 percent in June. (0830/1230) The
department will also issue May data for business inventories, which is expected to have
increased 0.3 percent against April's 0.4 percent. (1000/1400) Also, import and export prices
both are expected to have risen at a much slower pace of 0.1 percent in June, compared with the
1.3 percent and 0.6 percent respectively in the prior month. (0830/1230) The National Federation
of Independent Business releases its Small Business Optimism Index for June. (0600/1000)
Wells Fargo & Co, the most highly valued bank in the United States, reports second-quarter
results. The largest U.S. mortgage lender is expected to have benefited as lower rates and a
strong labor market have encouraged more first-time buyers to buy homes. Investors will look for
new insights into the willingness of individuals to step up their borrowing.
Yum Brands Inc's second-quarter profit and sales are expected to beat a generally lowered bar
for estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Yum's China business remains in the
spotlight as it fights to recover from a food scandal in its biggest market for profit. The KFC,
Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chain owner has said it expects another tough quarter before a recovery
in China, but this recovery could be pushed further as consumers clamp down on discretionary
spending amid an economic slowdown and fears stemming from the sharp decline in the Chinese
stock market over the past few weeks. Investors will be looking for commentary on the impact
from recent developments in China.
No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp is due to report second-quarter results after the market closes.
Like most major railroads, CSX's coal business has been hammered this year as power plants
switch to burning cheaper natural gas. The strong dollar has also hurt coal exports. But the
railroad has seen solid growth in other areas, including automotive and consumer goods, and Wall
Street will be looking to see how this changing business mix has affected CSX's results.
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on economic conditions and
monetary policy before the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City 2015 Agricultural Symposium at
Kansas City, Missouri. (2015/0015)
Apple Inc introduces its mobile payments service into the UK, hoping to make a splash among
consumers in a market familiar with swipe-and-go payments but having to contend with resistance
to the service among some big banks and retailers.
The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures price changes for repeat
sales of single-family homes in Canada, is due to be released for June. The index showed
national home prices rose 0.9 percent in May.
LIVECHAT - STRATEGY CORNER: Adam Myers, senior market strategist, Credit Agricole
Adam Myers, senior market strategist at Credit Agricole, joins us at 0500 ET (0900 GMT) to
discuss how best to navigate markets as the second half of the year gets underway with
increasing uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone and concerns over Chinese stock
markets leading to some impressive volatility.
Brazilian May retail sales data from official statistics agency IBGE should underscore weak
demand after the fastest inflation in over a decade led to three consecutive months of falling
sales volumes. The data is likely to show a drop of 0.30 percent in May against the 0.40 percent
decline in April. (0800/1200) Chile's central bank meets to set the interest rate, which is
expected to be retained at 3.0 percent. (1700/2100)
(Compiled by Nivedita Balu; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)