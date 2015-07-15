(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
Google Inc, the world's No. 1 Internet search engine, is expected to report second-quarter
revenue marginally below estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, due to the impact of
a strong dollar. Google, which generates about half its revenue overseas, has also faced
challenges in mobile advertising and is running up expenses as it invests in new businesses.
Dow component Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports earnings for the second-quarter. A few analysts
have grown bearish on Goldman this quarter, arguing that bond trading revenue will not be as
strong as in the first-quarter, and other businesses cannot pick up the slack. But Goldman has
surprised Wall Street more than a few times in recent years by slashing expenses or posting
unexpectedly strong revenue in other businesses, such as investing and lending. Overall,
analysts expect a profit of $3.89 per share, down from $4.10 a year earlier. Separately,
Citigroup Inc is expected to see second-quarter profits rebound sharply from a year earlier,
when net income was all but obliterated by high legal and restructuring costs. Company
executives could face questions about their ability to grow revenue while executing strategies
to cut costs and return capital to shareholders.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen participates on the second day of semi-annual testimony on
monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington. The testimony comes a day
after her appearance in front of the House of Representatives. Most of the questions will likely
focus on economic inequality and a financial regulation reform bill approved by the Senate
Banking committee that takes aim at the Fed. Yellen resisted calls on the first day for more
Congressional oversight and intervention into the U.S. central bank, as members of a House of
Representatives panel criticized her and other policymakers for not being accountable enough.
She also said turmoil abroad was unlikely to affect the U.S. economy and that the Fed was on
track to raise interest rates this year.
UnitedHealth Group Inc, a Dow component and the nation's largest health insurer, is expected to
report strong second-quarter earnings, helped by its technology and pharmacy management
business. Investors will watch for comments from the company on media reports that it is
considering bids for smaller competitors Humana or Cigna. Earlier this year, UnitedHealth
announced a $13 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran, which some investors
have said is keeping it on the sidelines during the current flurry of deals.
The U.S. Labor Department issues weekly jobless claims data. Initial claims for state
unemployment benefits are likely to fall 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 285,000. (0830/1230) In
another report, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index is likely to rise to 60 in July from
59 the previous month. (1000/1400) Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business
activity index for July is expected to drop to 12.0 from 15.2 in June. (1000/1400)
Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, is expected to report a fall in
second-quarter profit as lower oil prices weigh on global drilling activity. Schlumberger, which
has cut 20,000 jobs this year, has moved to swiftly control costs to maintain margins in a weak
commodity market. With oil prices staying around $50 per barrel, a handful of optimistic shale
producers are looking to deploy more rigs. The question being asked by analysts and investors is
whether this rise in activity is enough to boost margins at oilfield services companies.
Investors will also look for comments on pricing, and expectations for industry spending in the
second half of the year. Another topic of interest this quarter is the company's pending deal
with Russia's Eurasia Drilling.
E-commerce company eBay Inc is expected to report second-quarter revenue below expectations,
according to some analysts. Revenue from the company's marketplace business, which includes its
e-commerce platform ebay.com, fell last quarter due to increasing competition from rivals such
as Amazon.com and changes in Google's search algorithms. EBay is also set to separate its highly
profitable payments business Paypal this month. Investors will look for signs of a turnaround at
the company's marketplace business. They will also look for commentary on the post-spin off
valuation of the marketplace business.
Analysts expect Charles Schwab Corp's second-quarter earnings to rise to 24 cents per share from
23 cents last year, boosted by clients paying higher fees for advisory accounts and slightly
higher trading commissions. But the big revenue bonus that Schwab expects from investing cash in
its clients account once rates go up remains evasive, amid signs that the Federal Reserve may
again delay rate hikes.
Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest alternative asset manager, reports second-quarter
results. Blackstone and Carlyle are making a joint bid for NCR Corp, in a leveraged buyout that
could become the year's biggest at more than $10 billion, including debt, people familiar with
the matter said in June.
Mattel Inc, the maker of Barbie dolls and Fisher-Price toys, is likely to report second-quarter
revenue above analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company
will report its first quarter under new Chief Executive Christopher Sinclair, who took the reins
in April. Sinclair has said Mattel needs to move urgently to create toys that connect with young
customers in the face of flagging Barbie sales. Investors will look for announcements from
Sinclair, a former Pepsi executive, on how he plans to turn around Mattel and make it more
competitive, and any updates on the company's preparations for the holiday shopping season.
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc is expected to report second-quarter earnings below
analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company cut its revenue
estimate for the quarter, citing weaker-than-expected demand for personal computers. Investors
will look for comments on how long the slump in PC sales is expected to continue and whether the
company can mitigate the impact with cost cuts.
Domino's Pizza Inc, the second-largest U.S. pizza chain, is likely to post second-quarter
revenue below analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Chief Executive
Patrick Doyle has said the company needs to raise its minimum wage package to stay competitive,
following McDonald's announcement of wage hikes in April. Investors will look for any related
announcement, and updates on commodity costs, which the company said were likely to fall after
cheese prices soared last year.
America Movil, Latin America's largest telecoms company, will report its second-quarter results
and simultaneously launch its first "borderless" call plan between Mexico and the United States
to combat fresh competition from AT&T Inc. Investors will look for the latest effects of the
sweeping sector reform passed in 2014, including whether AT&T has managed to steal any
subscribers from Carlos Slim's giant.
Deep discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is expected to start trading on the
Nasdaq. Ollie's Bargain operates 181 stores across the United States, selling excess inventory
and salvage merchandise such as house ware, sporting goods and toys from manufacturers who make
too much of an item or change their packaging. Ollie's net income rose 38 percent to $27 million
in fiscal 2014, while revenue grew 18 percent to $638 million.
Statistics Canada releases May data for foreign investment in Canadian securities and Canadian
investments in foreign securities. Foreign investment in the country's securities rose by
C$12.94 billion, while Canadian investors bought C$6.56 billion worth of foreign securities in
April.
(Compiled by Nivedita Balu; Editing by Simon Jennings)