WEEK AHEAD The month of August mercifully comes to an end for markets next week, leaving investors looking to September, the Federal Reserve, and a whole lot of data next week that includes manufacturing surveys, car sales, factory orders and of course, the jobs report. Fed members have been wavering on their desire to raise rates, so next week's figures will loom large in that calculation. Data on Friday is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased 220,000 in August and the unemployment rate remained at 5.2 percent. Short-term bond yields and federal funds proxies would suggest that even after the tumult, expectations for a rate hike are back to where they had been - leaning closer to December than September, but still of a mind that it will happen soon. Given the late-week equity market recovery, that could be taken in stride. Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc is expected to report on Tuesday a second-quarter profit slightly below the average analyst estimate. The company dethroned Dollar General Corp as the top U.S. discount retailer by store count after it won a takeover battle for rival Family Dollar Stores Inc. With the deal closing in July, analysts are looking for any revision in the company's full-year forecast. Analysts say Dollar Tree has a lot of work to do on the Family Dollar business and this may cause disruption for both. Campbell Soup Co releases its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. The maker of Pepperidge Farm cookies and Goldfish crackers is struggling to grow as consumer tastes shift toward less processed foods. In July, Campbell cut its long-term organic sales growth forecast to 1-3 percent from 3-4 percent to reflect the slow-growth environment in the packaged foods industry. The company is also reducing costs through job cuts and implementing zero-based budgeting, which requires managers to justify every cost in each new period, to increase its margins. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks on the economic outlook, before the Forecasters Club of New York on Tuesday. On Friday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker speaks on "The Case Against Further Delay" at the Retail Merchants Association Economic Forecast Breakfast. Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc is expected to report lower third-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday as coal miners cut production. The company gets more than 60 percent of its revenue from coal miners. Investors will look for an update on the company's full-year forecast. Canadian department store chain Sears Canada Inc is expected to report a smaller quarterly loss for the second straight quarter, helped by improved demand in the back-to-school season. The company has launched a couple of new programs, including one that allows customers to exchange children's clothing once for the next size up. Another program gives customers warranty covering children's clothing and footwear items from wear and tear as long as a child continues to wear the size. When the company posts its second-quarter results on Wednesday, investors will want to know about its hunt for a new CEO and its plans to boost sales while keeping costs low. Statistics Canada releases gross domestic product data on Tuesday. Canada's economy is expected to have contracted in the second quarter, with annualized negative gross domestic product growth of 0.9 percent. Separately, data on Friday is expected to show the unemployment rate remained at 6.8 percent in August. The European Central Bank's interest rate decision is due on Thursday. The ECB is expected to cut its inflation forecast, mainly due to weak commodity prices and slowing growth in emerging markets, another sign that quantitative easing is not yet working as planned. The bank's chief economist has already flagged that quantitative easing may have to be expanded or accelerated so the bank could start laying the groundwork for more asset buys. Growth, however, looks to be picking up and lending growth is at its best in two years, offering at least some hope that the euro zone is slowly getting back on its feet. Next week, Latin American investors will focus on economic data, including Tuesday's trade balance of Brazil and Mexico's Markit Manufacturing PMI, along with Peru's inflation numbers. Brazil's auto sales numbers are also due to be released on Friday. Puerto Rico's indebted utility Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) has a deadline on Tuesday to agree a restructuring plan. ON MONDAY, AUGUST 31 The Chicago Business Barometer for August is expected to come in at 54.7. (0945/1345) Also, the details of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas August manufacturing index are due to be released. (1030/1430) Statistics Canada releases current account data for the second quarter. The current account deficit had widened in the first quarter to C$17.47 billion. (0830/1230) LIVECHAT - U.S. and China rates with Bob Eisenbeis China is slowing just as the U.S. economy looks stronger - a natural environment for a weakening Chinese currency. Chile's manufacturing production is expected to have increased 1.7 percent in July. Also, the government releases jobless rate data for May-July. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel meets citizens in a rare public forum to discuss looming spending cuts and tax hikes as the country's third-largest city struggles with a growing financial crisis. Emanuel says he plans to listen to revenue generating suggestions from citizens in the three meetings scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, but he may also use the forum to make his case for cutting public programs. Many Chicago aldermen believe property tax hikes are inevitable. Chronic structural budget deficits and a $20 billion hole in funds for public pensions are pushing Emanuel toward unpopular decisions on cuts and revenue. The city is paying higher and higher rates to issue bonds and one of the three big credit rating agencies has downgraded its debt to junk status. Emanuel has accelerated the process for the 2016 budget, which begins on Jan. 1, pledging to unveil his spending plan in September instead of October.