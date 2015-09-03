(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Labor Department issues employment report for August. The U.S. economy likely added jobs at a solid clip in July and the unemployment rate probably dropped, which could be enough to convince the Federal Reserve to move ahead with an interest rate hike in September. The closely watched employment report will be released just over a week before the Fed's Sept. 16-17 policy meeting. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have produced 220,000 non-farm jobs last month, compared with 215,000 in July. The unemployment rate is expected to have risen 5.2 percent in August, at a slower pace compared with the prior month. There is, however, a risk that payrolls could come in below expectations because of difficulties adjusting the data for seasonal patterns related to the end of summer and the start of the new school year. (0830/1230)

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker speaks on "The Case Against Further Delay" before the Retail Merchants Association Economic Forecast Breakfast, in Richmond, Virginia. (0810/1210)

Canada's economy is expected to have shed 4,500 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 6.8 percent. Analysts will be looking for signs of whether the labor market is being impacted by the downturn in the energy sector. (0830/1230)

Boeing opens a processing facility for its commercial space taxis, now known as CST-100, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Space Florida, a state-backed economic development agency, took over the hangar after the shuttles were retired and leased it to Boeing.

Brazil's private think-tank Getulio Vargas Foundation releases IGP-DI price index for August. Inflation in Brazil as measured by the IGP-DI price index is expected to have risen 0.30 percent, compared to a 0.58 percent gain in the prior month. Separately, Brazil's national automakers' association releases auto sales data for August. Weak demand has kept assembly lines idle and triggered strikes as car makers lay off thousands of workers in a deepening crisis for Brazil's auto industry. Also, Mexico's national statistics agency releases August data for consumer confidence index. (0900/1300)

(Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)