(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Labor Department's February import prices report is expected to show dollar strength and weak global demand kept imported inflation pressures subdued. According to a Reuters survey of economists, import prices are expected to have fallen 0.6 percent in February after declining 1.1 percent in January. The report is also expected to show a drop of 0.5 percent in export prices for February after they slid 0.8 percent in January. (0830/1330) Canada's labor market report is expected to show the economy added 9,000 jobs in February, offsetting the loss seen the month before. That is expected to keep the unemployment rate at a two-year high of 7.2 percent. Analysts will look for details on how energy and related sectors are faring in light of the renewed downturn in oil prices. (0830/1330) Statistics Canada will release figures on Canadian household debt for the fourth quarter. Canadians have increased their debt burden in the years since the financial crisis, boosted in part by cheap borrowing costs, and analysts will watch the numbers for signs whether consumers are overextending. The ratio of total household debt to disposable income was at a record in the previous quarter. New Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, fresh from his first day's talks in the Oval Office with U.S. President Barack Obama and a state dinner in his honor, wraps up his first official visit to Washington with a trip to Arlington Cemetery, a question and answer session with students at American University, and then a lunch hosted by the Canada 2020 thinktank. Mexico's industrial output is expected to have increased in January after the gauge fell for a third straight month in December. Industrial output is expected to have increased 0.15 percent in January from December. (0900/1400) Separately, economists expect Peru's central bank to raise the benchmark interest rate for a third straight month, to 4.50 percent from 4.25 percent. LIVECHAT - THE WEEK AHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week. (0500/1000) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)