UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Jan 28 Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports on Tuesday reported its quarterly operating profit rose 38 percent from a year ago, helped by cost cuts and stronger sales of high-margin products such as clothing.
Amer Sports, the maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon skis, said its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit was 65 million euros ($89.million), up from 47 million euros a year earlier and surpassing the market's average forecast of 62 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The company also said it expected its profit to increase further this year. Shares in the company rose 5.1 percent to 14.50 euros after the announcement. ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources