UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Aug 28 Amer Sports Oyj says: * Amer Sports expects global trading conditions in 2014 to remain challenging, with some regional improvements * In 2014, Amer sports' net sales growth in local currencies is expected
to meet at minimum the company's long-term annual 5 percent growth target * EBIT excluding non-recurring items to improve in 2014 from 2013. * Growth target is delivering organic, currency-neutral annual growth of
5%. * Profitability target is EBIT of at least 10 percent of net sales * Cash flow target is annual free cash flow equal to net profit. * Balance sheet structure target is year-end net debt / EBITDA ratio of 3 or
less. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources