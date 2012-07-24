BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
July 24 Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on growth at its aerospace and oil and gas businesses, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.
For the full year, the company expects earnings between $1.83 and $1.85 per share, up from its prior forecast of $1.80 to $1.83 per share.
Second-quarter net income rose to $113.7 million, or 47 cents per share, from $94.1 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 9 percent to $825.9 million. Sales at its electronic instruments segment grew 11 percent to $452.1 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 46 cents per share on revenue of $861.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses