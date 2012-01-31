BRIEF-Goldman Sachs to make equity investment in MDC Partners
* $95 million convertible preference shares investment strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet
Jan 31 Asset manager Affiliated Managers Group Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates on higher net client cash inflows.
The Boston company on Tuesday reported net income of $40.3 million, or 77 cents per share, down from $62.0 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
On the economic basis used by some analysts, excluding special items, AMG earned $1.76 per share, compared with $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.73 per share on that basis.
The asset manager said net inflows totaled $4.1 billion in the fourth quarter. The aggregate assets under management at its affiliated investment management firms were about $327 billion as at Dec. 31.
Shares of the company closed at $100.56 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
