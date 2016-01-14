(Adds Amgen comment, shares)
By Bill Berkrot
Jan 14 U.S. patent officials on Thursday denied
petitions by Amgen to review two formulation patents on
AbbVie's Humira, a potential setback in Amgen efforts
to market a biosimilar version of the world's top-selling
prescription medicine.
In June, Amgen, the world's biggest biotechnology company,
asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the review,
arguing that the patents in question should not have been
granted in the first place for Humira, an injected rheumatoid
arthritis treatment with annual sales approaching $14 billion.
In declining to review the patents, the agency said "we
determine, based on the petition and the accompanying evidence,
that Amgen has not shown a reasonable likelihood of prevailing
on any of its challenges."
Amgen said it still plans to challenge the legality of the
patents.
"Although we are disappointed by the PTO's decision, we
continue to question the validity of the patents," the company
said in a statement. "We look forward to presenting our position
in court."
Amgen in November became the first company to file with U.S.
health regulators seeking approval to sell a less expensive
biosimilar version of the blockbuster medicine. Several
companies are also developing biosimilar versions of Humira.
Amgen has said it expects the first of its several
biosimilars in development to reach the market between 2017 and
2019.
AbbVie this week said it sees Humira sales reaching $18
billion by 2020. Based on its various patents, AbbVie said it
does not expect competition from biosimilars until 2022.
Unlike chemical medicines, biotech drugs are made from
living cells so exact copies are not possible, thus the term
biosimilar rather than generic as with copies of pills.
Amgen shares closed up 5.3 percent at $153.16, while AbbVie
shares rose 6.6 percent to close at $54.56. Shares of both
companies were virtually unchanged in extended trading.
