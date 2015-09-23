Poland - Factors to Watch March 28
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
Sept 23 Amgen Inc and Allergan Plc said their drug candidate for lung cancer was found as effective as Roche AG's Avastin in preventing disease progression and improving survival, in a late-stage study.
The drug, ABP 215, is being developed as a biosimilar to Avastin.
Biosimilars are copied versions of a biotechnology drug.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to return to South Africa early on Tuesday after being ordered home from London by President Jacob Zuma, hours before a court hearing over the closure of accounts belonging to friends of the president.