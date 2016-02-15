Feb 15 Biopharmaceutical company Amgen Inc
said on Monday its Aranesp drug met its primary goal of
reducing the incidence of red blood cell transfusions in anemic
patients suffering from Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) in a
phase 3 trial.
MDS, which is among the most common type of bone marrow
failure syndromes in adults, occurs when blood cells do not
mature in the bone marrow, putting patients at risk of
infection, anemia or bleeding.
The company said Aranesp also significantly improved
erythroid response, a key measure of the formation of new red
blood cells.
Amgen said data from the trial was consistent with the known
safety profile of Aranesp and the adverse effects were generally
balanced between those given the drug in the trial and those
given a placebo. However, adverse effects such as fatigue,
pyrexia, headache and myalgia were at least five percent more
frequent than the placebo group.
Amgen last year reached a $71 million settlement with 48
U.S. states and the District of Columbia to resolve claims that
it promoted Enbrel and Aranesp drugs for uses not approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The company was accused by authorities of marketing Aranesp
for off-label uses, such as to treat anemia caused by cancer.
Aranesp sales totaled $1.93 billion in 2014.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill
Rigby)