Sept 25 European health regulators on Friday
conditionally approved Amgen Inc's rare blood cancer
drug, Blincyto, which is one of the world's most expensive
cancer treatments.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December approved
Blincyto for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), which has few
treatment options once a patient has relapsed.
Blincyto is a so-called bispecific antibody, an emerging
class of drugs that could prove more potent than conventional
antibodies - the mainstay treatment for many forms of cancers.
An estimated 6,250 Americans, mostly children, will be
diagnosed with ALL this year and 1,450 of them will succumb to
the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.
The European Medicines Agency conditionally approves a drug
when it is meant for a severely debilitating disease with few or
no treatment options, and when the benefits of its immediate
availability outweigh the risks.
The conditional approval is granted despite the lack of
complete trial data and is renewed annually until the EMA is
satisfied with the complete data to fully approve the drug.
Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company, expects
final European approval for Blincyto in the coming months.
The drug, which it got through the acquisition of
biotechnology company Micromet in 2012, costs about $178,000 for
two courses of treatment.
Pharmaceutical companies have recently come under fire over
high prices for specialty drugs and U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton unveiled a plan on Wednesday to
address "price gouging".
European regulators on Friday also backed Amgen's multiple
myeloma drug, Kyprolis, for its use in combination with two
other drugs in previously-treated patients.
The blood cancer drug is being used as a monotherapy in the
United States since 2012, and in July this year was cleared by
the FDA to be used in combination with lenalidomide and
dexamethasone.
Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen's stock was up nearly
2 percent at $146.24 in early trading on Friday.
