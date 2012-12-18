BRIEF-GSK announces positive final stage results for two-drug HIV treatment
* Announces detailed positive phase III results for investigational two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment
Dec 18 Amgen Inc : * Pleads guilty to misbranding drugs - federal court hearing in Brooklyn, New York * Agrees to pay $612 million for civil settlement, $14 million forfeiture, $136
million criminal fine * Misbranding charge involves marketing of anemia drug aranesp
LONDON, Feb 14 Tanzanian gold producer Acacia Mining said 2017 production would be lifted 40 percent by a mine life extension at Buzwagi following a strong 2016 when EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled.
PARIS, Feb 14 Michelin said an upturn in mining sector demand for its outsize earthmover tyres will help to increase earnings this year, as the French tyre maker posted a 4.5 percent gain in operating profit for 2016.