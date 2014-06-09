June 9 Amgen Inc, the world's largest
biotechnology company, on Monday named manufacturing and auto
industry veteran David Meline as chief financial officer.
Meline, 56, had been CFO of diversified manufacturer 3M Co
. He replaces Michael Kelly, who has been acting CFO
since January, when Jonathan Peacock left the post.
Earlier on Monday, 3M said Meline was stepping down to
become CFO "with another large publicly traded company."
Prior to 3M, Meline spent more than 20 years with General
Motors, rising to the post of CFO for GM's North America
operations.
In moving from manufacturing to biotechnology, Meline will
oversee a company with a market value of about $89 billion and
2013 revenue of $18.7 billion. 3M has a market valuation of
almost $95 billion.
"David's leadership talent and broad international
experience will be invaluable to Amgen as we execute our
strategy for long-term growth and bring our pipeline of
medicines toward commercialization in a number of new markets,"
Amgen Chief Executive Officer Robert Bradway said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Additional reporting by Lewis
Krauskopf; Editing by Leslie Adler)