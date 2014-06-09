June 9 Amgen Inc, the world's largest biotechnology company, on Monday named manufacturing and auto industry veteran David Meline as chief financial officer.

Meline, 56, had been CFO of diversified manufacturer 3M Co . He replaces Michael Kelly, who has been acting CFO since January, when Jonathan Peacock left the post.

Earlier on Monday, 3M said Meline was stepping down to become CFO "with another large publicly traded company."

Prior to 3M, Meline spent more than 20 years with General Motors, rising to the post of CFO for GM's North America operations.

In moving from manufacturing to biotechnology, Meline will oversee a company with a market value of about $89 billion and 2013 revenue of $18.7 billion. 3M has a market valuation of almost $95 billion.

"David's leadership talent and broad international experience will be invaluable to Amgen as we execute our strategy for long-term growth and bring our pipeline of medicines toward commercialization in a number of new markets," Amgen Chief Executive Officer Robert Bradway said in a statement.

