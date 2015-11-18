LONDON Nov 18 Amgen's new injectable
cholesterol drug Repatha has been turned down for use on
Britain's state health service, underscoring a worldwide debate
about the value of such pricey medicines.
Repatha belongs to a potent new class of drugs known as
PCSK9 inhibitors that are extremely effective at lowering "bad"
LDL cholesterol.
But the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
(NICE) cost watchdog said on Wednesday the question as to
whether this would reduce heart attacks and strokes remained
unanswered, given a lack of long-term clinical outcomes studies.
NICE, which decides if treatments should be paid for on the
National Health Service (NHS), also said in its draft guidance
that analyses presented by Amgen had limitations that "called
into question the reliability of the cost-effectiveness
results".
The British list price for Repatha is 4,448.60 pounds
($6,769) for a year's treatment, which is less than half the
U.S. list price of more than $14,000. NICE said Amgen had also
offered the NHS a further undisclosed discount.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi have
a rival product called Praluent that has not yet been assessed
by NICE.
The high price of PCSK9s has already stirred controversy in
the United States, where Express Scripts, the largest
manager of prescription drug plans for U.S. employers and health
plans, recently reached discount deals for the medicines.
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)