Jan 30 Amgen Inc said its experimental
drug from a promising new class of injectable medicines
succeeded in treating patients with genetically high cholesterol
levels, marking the fifth successful clinical study of the drug.
Evolocumab met the main goal of a late-stage trial titled
RUTHERFORD-2 by lowering "bad" LDL cholesterol levels when
tested against a placebo on 329 patients.
Amgen, the world's biggest biotechnology company, is testing
evolocumab widely on a variety of subpopulations.
The RUTHERFORD-2 study included patients with familial
hypercholesterolemia, an inherited condition that causes high
levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol starting at birth.
Specifically, patients in the study had heterozygous
familial hypercholesterolemia, which is one of the most common
genetic disorders affecting about one out of every 300 to 500
people worldwide, according to Amgen.
The company on Tuesday reported positive results from a
fourth late-stage study of evolocumab, for which it plans to
begin seeking approvals this year.
The drug is intended for people who cannot tolerate widely
used statins, or who are unable to get their LDL levels low
enough despite using high potency statins, such as AstraZeneca's
Crestor.
Amgen's shares closed at $120.89 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.