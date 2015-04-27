* FDA cites concerns over late-stage study design, results
* Reviewers say accelerated approval cannot be considered
* Amgen says looking forward to discussing study data
(Adds background, Amgen comment; updates shares)
By Vidya L Nathan and Anjali Rao Koppala
April 27 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
reviewers said an accelerated review of drugmaker Amgen Inc's
skin cancer immunotherapy cannot be considered at this
time, citing concerns over the design and results of a key
study.
The reviewers said in documents made public on Monday that
it was unclear whether the treatment, a cancer-killing virus
called talimogene laherparepvec or "T-Vec", improved overall
survival, raising questions over its effectiveness.
The review comes two days before a panel of FDA advisers
votes on whether T-Vec should be approved to treat melanoma.
The FDA typically accepts the panel's recommendations.
The panel will also discuss whether the study's main goal of
showing an improvement in the durable response rate was
meaningful. (1.usa.gov/1djTiQs)
T-Vec represents a new class of agent for the treatment of
metastatic melanoma and Amgen is looking forward to discussing
the data at the joint FDA advisory committee meeting on
Wednesday, the company told Reuters.
The engineered virus is injected into tumors to kill cancer
cells and also primes the immune system to attack the disease.
The staff review comes about two months after the FDA pushed
back a decision on approving the drug to Oct. 27 from July 28,
citing the need for manufacturing data.
Melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer, is the
fifth most common cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates
that about 73,870 new melanomas will be diagnosed in the United
States this year.
T-Vec is also being considered for approval in the European
Union.
Amgen is already testing T-Vec in combination with
Bristol-Myers Squibb's melanoma drug Yervoy and
separately with Merck & Co's experimental immunotherapy,
Keytruda.
Amgen's shares fell 1.5 percent to $165.35 in morning
trading on the Nasdaq.
