By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 18 Amgen Inc pleaded
guilty in a federal court in New York on Tuesday to misbranding
its Aranesp anemia drug and agreed to pay $762 million in a
civil settlement and criminal fines.
The company, the largest in the global biotechnology sector,
had already set aside funds it expected to have to pay as a
result of federal and state investigations as well as nearly a
dozen civil whistleblower lawsuits.
Federal prosecutors said in court that the company was
paying a $612 million civil settlement, a $14 million
forfeiture, and a $136 million criminal fine.
Amgen entered the guilty plea, but no sentence has been
issued.
Aranesp is one of Amgen's largest drugs and had sales of
$2.3 billion in 2011.
A spokeswoman for the company, based in Thousand Oaks,
California, declined to give an immediate comment.
(Writing by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)