Dec 14 Amgen Inc on Monday said it had
reached a deal with British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to
reacquire the sales rights to three of its products in 48
countries, including Australia as well as markets in Asia, South
America and Europe.
The three Amgen drugs are the osteoporosis treatment Prolia;
the related drug XGeva, used to prevent fractures in cancer that
has spread to the bone, and Vectibix for advanced colorectal
cancer.
Glaxo reported $111 million in combined sales in 2014 from
the licensing of the three drugs, Amgen said.
Amgen will make undisclosed milestone payments to Glaxo upon
signing and the successful transition of the products back to
Amgen, after which the California-based biotech company will
book all sales for the medicines, it said.
The territories include countries that Amgen sees as key
international markets in which it is looking to expand business,
including Brazil, China, Colombia, Hong Kong, Israel, Singapore,
South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.
Amgen expects to complete the transition in the majority of
these emerging markets within a 12-month period. It expects the
deal to add to its adjusted earnings beginning in 2017.
"This unique agreement with GSK allows Amgen to regain
rights to three important growth products, and to directly serve
more patients in key expansion markets," Amgen Chief Executive
Robert Bradway said in a statement.
In extended trading, Amgen shares were flat at $158.11,
unchanged from their earlier close on the Nasdaq.
