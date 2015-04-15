(Adds company, analyst, FDA comment, background)
By Bill Berkrot
April 15 U.S. health regulators on Wednesday
approved Amgen Inc's Corlanor to treat patients with
chronic heart failure, giving the world's largest biotechnology
company its first cardiovascular product.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of
Corlanor (ivabradine) on top of current standard of care beta
blockers for patients whose symptoms of heart failure are stable
and who have a normal heartbeat and a resting heart rate of at
least 70 beats per minute.
Chronic heart failure is a common and debilitating condition
in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood throughout the
body.
"We see in the realm of a million patients in the U.S. who
would be in this class and might have a heart rate in the
range," Amgen's research chief, Sean Harper, said in an
interview.
Amgen acquired U.S. commercial rights to Corlanor from
French drugmaker Servier, which sells the medicine in Europe.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee said that long term
Corlanor could become a $500 million a year drug for Amgen.
Amgen shares rose 1.3 percent in extended trading following
the FDA announcement.
In a large clinical trial comparing Corlanor with a placebo,
the drug significantly reduced the risk of rehospitalization, a
common and costly event associated with chronic heart failure.
Corlanor decreases the heart rate by blocking a function of
the heart's natural pacemaker cells. Heart failure patients tend
to have an increased heart rate that can prove harmful over time
as the muscle works to compensate for diminished pumping
ability.
"Heart failure is a leading cause of death and disability in
adults," Norman Stockbridge, director of the FDA's Division of
Cardiovascular and Renal Products, said in a statement.
"Corlanor ... represents the first approved product in this drug
class."
The FDA decision came after a delay following a request for
additional clinical data from Amgen.
The most common side effects observed in clinical trial
subjects were excessive slowing of the heart rate, high blood
pressure, atrial fibrillation, and temporary vision disturbance.
Corlanor will be dispensed with a patient medication guide with
safety information and instructions for its use, the FDA said.
While Corlanor marks Amgen's entry into cardiovascular
medicine, the company is awaiting an approval decision on a much
more high profile heart drug with multibillion-dollar sales
potential. An FDA decision is expected by late August on Amgen's
injectable cholesterol fighter Repatha (evolocumab) from a
promising new class of drugs called PCSK9 inhibitors.
