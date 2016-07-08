BRIEF-Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Amgen Inc's biosimilar form of AbbVie Inc's arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, is similarly potent and safe as the original product, according to a preliminary review by staff members of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The assessment precedes a planned all-day meeting Tuesday of an independent panel of medical advisors who will decide whether to recommend approval of Amgen's cheaper version of Humira, called ABP 501. In two large Amgen-sponsored studies, the company said it showed similar effectiveness to Humira. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
Jan 31 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter as its revenue was boosted by strong demand for its graphic chips used in gaming consoles and a stabilizing PC market.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - fourth-quarter 2016 sales volumes of oil, natural gas and ngls averaged approximately 774,000 boe per day