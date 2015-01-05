Jan 5 Amgen Inc and Kite Pharma Inc
said they entered into a deal to develop and market
cancer immunotherapies using Amgen's cancer targets and Kite's
technology platform.
Amgen will pay Kite Pharma $60 million upfront and fund
research costs through the filing of a new drug application.
After that each company will conduct and fund trials for
their therapeutic candidates, they said in a joint statement.
Kite will be eligible to receive up to $525 million per
Amgen program based on the successful completion of regulatory
and sales milestones, plus royalties on sales and payments for
licensing its technology.
Amgen is also eligible to get up to $525 million per Kite
program, plus sales royalties.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)