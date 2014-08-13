Aug 13 A Phase 3 trial of Amgen Inc's Kyprolis
drug failed to show it could extend survival compared to
standard care for patients with advanced multiple myeloma, a
type of blood cancer that develops in the bone marrow.
Shares of Amgen were down 2.3 percent at $124.41 in
after-hours trading on Wednesday.
Amgen said the 315-patient trial also showed an increase in
adverse kidney events for patients given Kyprolis when compared
to the control group and to the risks described on the drug's
current label.
Kyprolis, acquired by Amgen in its $10 billion takeover of
Onyx Pharmaceuticals, was approved in the United States for
treating advanced multiple myeloma based on data showing that
patients responded to the drug.
This latest trial, known as FOCUS, was intended to show that
the drug helped patients live longer, something that European
regulators generally require before approving a drug.
Amgen said in a statement that it believes positive results
announced earlier this month from a separate study of Kyprolis
in patients with earlier-stage disease "will be sufficient to
support regulatory submissions around the world."
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Paul Simao)