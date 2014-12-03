(Adds physician, FDA comment, safety warning, background)
By Bill Berkrot
Dec 3 U.S. health regulators on Wednesday
approved an Amgen Inc drug that helps the immune system
fight a rare type of leukemia, more than five months ahead of
the expected decision date.
The drug, blinatumomab, which will be sold under the brand
name Blincyto, was approved to treat a form of acute
lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) for which there are few treatment
options once a patient has relapsed.
The initial approval is for patients whose cancer has
returned after treatment or did not respond to previous
treatment, such as a stem cell transplant or chemotherapy.
Dr. Anthony Stein, professor of hematology at City of Hope
outside Los Angeles who worked on clinical trials of
blinatumomab, called the approval "very important" for patients.
"It's a very promising therapy and there are new trials
trying to move the drug into an earlier stage of treatment,"
Stein said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had given blinatumomab
both its breakthrough designation, used for what it sees as
potentially important new medicines, and a priority review,
which typically cuts the approval decision time to six months
from the normal 10 to 12 months. The action date under the
priority review had been May 19, 2015.
"Blincyto is being approved under the FDA's accelerated
approval program, which allows approval of a drug to treat a
serious or life-threatening disease based on clinical data
showing the drug has an effect ... reasonably likely to predict
clinical benefit to patients," the agency said.
The program provides earlier patient access to promising new
drugs while the company conducts further clinical trials to
confirm the effectiveness of the medicine.
In a clinical trail used for the approval decision, 32
percent of patients achieved complete remission for nearly seven
months after receiving the drug via infusion for four weeks.
"Immunotherapies, especially Blincyto with its unique
mechanism of action, are particularly promising for patients
with leukemia," Richard Pazdur, head of FDA evaluation of cancer
products, said in a statement.
Blincyto will carry a boxed warning stating that in clinical
trials some patients experienced low blood pressure and
difficulty breathing at the start of the first treatment or
experienced a short period of difficulty with thinking or other
side effects in the nervous system.
An estimated 6,020 Americans will be diagnosed with ALL and
1,440 will die from the disease in 2014, according to the
National Cancer Institute.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)