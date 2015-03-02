By Deena Beasley
| March 1
March 1 Amgen Inc's Kyprolis helped
patients with relapsed multiple myeloma live twice as long
before their blood cancer worsened compared to a regimen
containing rival drug Velcade, according to an interim analysis
announced by the company on Sunday.
Kyprolis, the centerpiece of Amgen's nearly $10 billion
acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals in 2013, had sales last year
of $331 million. Velcade, sold by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
and Johnson & Johnson, had 2014 sales of nearly
$3 billion.
The interim look showed that patients with relapsed multiple
myeloma treated with Kyprolis and chemotherapy drug
dexamethasone lived for a median of 18.7 months before their
disease worsened, compared with 9.4 months for patients treated
with Velcade and dexamethasone.
Amgen said the study has yet to show a difference in overall
survival between the two groups, but said it did demonstrate
superiority for Kyprolis in secondary goals of higher overall
response rate and lower incidence of nerve pain.
Sean Harper, Amgen's head of research and development, said
the study will continue until a full analysis of overall
survival can be determined.
"This was the bet we made when we acquired Onyx," he said.
"To be able to demonstrate something compelling enough with
respect to the difference between Kyprolis and Velcade," which
will lose U.S. patent protection in 2017.
Rates of cardiac failure and kidney failure for Kyprolis
were comparable to those observed in a prior study in a similar
patient population, but were higher than for patients treated
with Velcade. There was also an increase in the incidence of
hypertension and shortness of breath in the Kyprolis group
compared to Velcade.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in 2012, granted
Kyprolis accelerated approval for use in multiple myeloma, the
second most common form of blood cancer, after prior therapies
stopped working.
Amgen filed earlier this year for FDA approval of Kyprolis
as a second-line myeloma treatment based on positive results
from a study comparing the drug to another older treatment,
Celgene Corp's Revlimid.
Results from a head-to-head trial comparing Kyprolis to
Velcade in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients are likely
to come in 2016, Harper said.
Amgen said its latest trial results will be submitted for
presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2015
meeting.
"Demonstrating superiority over Velcade in this head-to-head
trial supports our goal of ensuring continued improvement of
patient outcomes and potentially establishing Kyprolis as the
backbone of therapy for patients with multiple myeloma," Pablo
Cagnoni, president of Amgen's Onyx unit, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric
Walsh)