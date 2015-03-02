March 1 Amgen Inc's Kyprolis helped patients with relapsed multiple myeloma live twice as long before their blood cancer worsened compared to a regimen containing rival drug Velcade, according to an interim analysis announced by the company on Sunday.

Kyprolis, the centerpiece of Amgen's nearly $10 billion acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals in 2013, had sales last year of $331 million. Velcade, sold by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co and Johnson & Johnson, had 2014 sales of nearly $3 billion.

The interim look showed that patients with relapsed multiple myeloma treated with Kyprolis and chemotherapy drug dexamethasone lived for a median of 18.7 months before their disease worsened, compared with 9.4 months for patients treated with Velcade and dexamethasone.

Amgen said the study has yet to show a difference in overall survival between the two groups, but said it did demonstrate superiority for Kyprolis in secondary goals of higher overall response rate and lower incidence of nerve pain.

Sean Harper, Amgen's head of research and development, said the study will continue until a full analysis of overall survival can be determined.

"This was the bet we made when we acquired Onyx," he said. "To be able to demonstrate something compelling enough with respect to the difference between Kyprolis and Velcade," which will lose U.S. patent protection in 2017.

Rates of cardiac failure and kidney failure for Kyprolis were comparable to those observed in a prior study in a similar patient population, but were higher than for patients treated with Velcade. There was also an increase in the incidence of hypertension and shortness of breath in the Kyprolis group compared to Velcade.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in 2012, granted Kyprolis accelerated approval for use in multiple myeloma, the second most common form of blood cancer, after prior therapies stopped working.

Amgen filed earlier this year for FDA approval of Kyprolis as a second-line myeloma treatment based on positive results from a study comparing the drug to another older treatment, Celgene Corp's Revlimid.

Results from a head-to-head trial comparing Kyprolis to Velcade in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients are likely to come in 2016, Harper said.

Amgen said its latest trial results will be submitted for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2015 meeting.

"Demonstrating superiority over Velcade in this head-to-head trial supports our goal of ensuring continued improvement of patient outcomes and potentially establishing Kyprolis as the backbone of therapy for patients with multiple myeloma," Pablo Cagnoni, president of Amgen's Onyx unit, said in a statement. (Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Walsh)