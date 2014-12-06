Dec 6 Significantly more patients with relapsed
multiple myeloma responded to a three-drug regimen including
Amgen Inc's Kyprolis than those who got the standard
two-drug treatment, according to results from a late-stage
trial.
Patients with the blood cancer who received the Kyprolis
regimen for 18 months also had a longer duration of response and
reported better health-related quality of life, data presented
on Saturday showed.
Overall survival data was not yet available, but researchers
reported a trend toward improved survival seen with the
three-drug regimen.
The Phase III Aspire trial tested Kyprolis in combination
with Celgene's Revlimid and the chemotherapy drug
dexamethasone versus the two drugs without Kyprolis in 792
patients whose disease relapsed after prior treatments.
Amgen previously reported the Kyprolis regimen achieved the
primary goal of the study by significantly increasing the time
before the disease began to worsen. Details and results of
secondary goals were being presented at the American Society of
Hematology meeting in San Francisco.
The data should help increase use of Kyprolis - the drug at
the center of Amgen's nearly $10 billion purchase of Onyx
Pharmaceuticals. Kyprolis had $94 million in third quarter
sales.
"This is really an important study that's going to set the
stage for improved therapy for patients worldwide," said Dr.
Keith Stewart, the study's lead investigator from Mayo Clinic in
Arizona. "It probably establishes this (regimen) as the standard
of care."
The overall response rate was 87 percent for the three drugs
versus 67 percent for the current standard of care. Three times
as many patients had a complete response to the Kyprolis regimen
- meaning no detectable sign of cancer - 32 percent versus 9
percent.
The median duration of response was 28.6 months for the
Kyprolis group compared with 21.2 months for the control arm.
Stewart said researchers now believe the results could have
been even better had patients stayed on the Kyprolis regimen for
longer than 18 months.
About 114,000 new case of multiple myeloma - the second most
common blood cancer - are diagnosed annually worldwide,
according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer.
The rate of adverse side effects and discontinuations due to
side effects were nearly identical in the two groups, providing
evidence that adding Kyprolis did not cause additional
toxicities.
"It was very reassuring with respect to the tolerability of
the three-drug cocktail," Stewart said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)