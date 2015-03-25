SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Amgen Inc will
appeal the rejection of its bid to block the sale of Novartis
AG's biosimilar form of Neupogen, Amgen's blockbuster
drug used to prevent infections in cancer patients, according to
a court filing on Wednesday.
The drug, Zarxio, contains the same active ingredient as
Amgen's $1.2 billion-a-year Neupogen, and once launched, would
become the first biosimilar in the United States. A federal
judge in San Francisco denied Amgen's bid for an injunction last
week.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)