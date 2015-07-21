(Adds company comments, background, share prices)
NEW YORK, July 21 Novartis AG must
wait until Sept. 2 to sell the first biosimilar drug to be
approved in the United States, a copycat version of Amgen Inc's
$1.2 billion-a-year Neupogen, a U.S. appeals court said
on Tuesday.
The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit Amgen filed last October
in federal court in San Francisco in which it accused Novartis'
generic drugs unit Sandoz of infringing on a patent for
Neupogen, which boosts white blood cell counts to fight
infections in cancer patients.
In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit, the nation's top patent court, said that federal law
governing close copies of biologic drugs required Sandoz to wait
six months after the Food and Drug Administration approved the
drug to begin to market it. FDA approval for the drug to be sold
under the name Zarxio came in March.
"Sandoz, therefore, may not market Zarxio before 180 days
from March 6, 2015, i.e., September 2, 2015," the appeals court
said.
The court said it would maintain the injunction it imposed
on marketing Zarxio until that date.
"We look forward to launching Zarxio on September 2 as the
first U.S. biosimilar," Novartis spokesman Eric Althoff said in
an emailed statement.
Amgen declined to comment on whether it planned to appeal
the ruling or take further action on its patent infringement
case.
While biosimilars aim to copy biologic products, which are
made inside living cells, they are not considered exact
duplicates, such as generic versions of more traditional pills.
Insurers hope biosimilars will cost the public 40 percent to 50
percent less than the original brands.
Biosimilars, including a version of Neupogen, have been
available in Europe since 2006. U.S. health insurers have said
biotech drugs with expired patents should also face lower-cost
competition in the United States.
Numerous drugmakers, including Amgen, are developing
biosimilar versions of several multibillion-dollar medicines for
rheumatoid arthritis and cancer, with some of those expected to
reach the U.S. market by 2017.
The appeals court on Tuesday sent the case back down to the
district court to consider Amgen's patent infringement
allegations against Sandoz.
Evercore ISI analyst Mark Schoenebaum said in a note that he
believes "that this ruling could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme
Court."
Amgen shares were off nearly 1 percent at $162.90 on the
Nasdaq, while Novartis shares were down about 2 percent at
100.20 Swiss francs in Zurich.
