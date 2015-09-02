(Adds comment from Sandoz, Amgen, background on litigation)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, Sept 2 A U.S. appeals court has
cleared the way for Novartis AG to launch the first
biosimilar drug in the United States as it declined on Wednesday
to stop the sale of the company's copycat version of Amgen Inc's
blockbuster cancer drug Neupogen.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in July
said Novartis could begin to market its biosimilar drug, to be
sold under the name Zarxio, after Sept. 2.
Amgen had sought an injunction while both companies ask the
court to clarify federal regulations on when close copies of
biologic medicines may be brought to market. The appeals court,
based in Washington, gave no reasons for rejecting Amgen's bid.
Novartis's generic drugs unit, Sandoz, has said in court
papers that it can begin to market Zarxio commercially on
Thursday.
Sandoz said it welcomed Wednesday's decision but would not
give further details on an exact launch date.
Amgen spokeswoman Kelley Davenport said the company was
proud of helping millions of patients over the past 24 years
with Neupogen. She said Amgen "will utilize our capabilities to
compete effectively."
Amgen sued Sandoz last October, alleging infringement of a
patent on Neupogen, its $1.2 billion-a-year medicine that boosts
white blood cell counts to fight infections in cancer patients.
While biosimilars aim to copy biologic products, which are
made inside living cells, they are not considered exact
duplicates, such as generic versions of more traditional pills.
Insurers hope biosimilars will cost the public 40 percent to
50 percent less than the original brands.
Siegmund Gutman, an attorney at Proskauer Rose in Los
Angeles, who has followed the case but was not involved, said
Sandoz has not offered pricing information on Zarxio and any
reduction in cost to patients remains uncertain.
"The marketplace is a complicated environment. We'll just
have to see how it plays out," he said.
Biosimilars, including a version of Neupogen, have been
available in Europe since 2006.
July's decision by the Federal Circuit said that federal law
governing biosimilars required Novartis to wait six months after
the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug to begin to
market it. That approval came in March.
Both companies have asked for a rehearing on that decision.
Amgen said the court wrongly interpreted the law, while Novartis
argued it unfairly delayed the entry of Zarxio on to the market,
harming cancer patients, taxpayers, and insurers.
