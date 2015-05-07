(Adds Novartis statement)
May 7 A U.S. appeals court has blocked the sale
of Novartis AG's recently approved "biosimilar" form
of Neupogen, the blockbuster Amgen Inc drug used to
prevent infections in cancer patients.
A lower court judge rejected Amgen's request for an
injunction. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
ruled on Tuesday, however, that the injunction could take effect
while Amgen's appeal is pending. Oral arguments on the appeal
have been set for June 3.
In a statement, Amgen said it is pleased with the
ruling. Novartis said it looks forward to a "prompt resolution"
of the appeal so it can launch its drug "in the near future."
The Novartis drug, Zarxio, contains the same active
ingredient as Amgen's $1.2 billion-a-year Neupogen, and once
launched, would become the first biosimilar in the United
States.
Because biosimilars are made in living cells, they are not
considered exact duplicates of original brands. Insurers are
hoping biosimilars will be sold for discounts of 40 percent to
50 percent from the cost of original brands in the United
States. Novartis has not yet disclosed the intended U.S. price
for Zarxio. Biosimilars have been on the market since 2006 in
Europe.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Zarxio in
March for the same five conditions for which Neupogen is used
among cancer patients undergoing various treatments.
