* Amgen lowers 2012 EPS guidance by 10 cents
* Company expects to return to net cash position this year
* Amgen aims to enter Japanese market
* Shares fall 1 percent
By Deena Beasley
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 8 Amgen Inc, the
world's largest biotechnology company, on Tuesday lowered its
outlook for 2012 earnings per share by 10 cents, citing a delay
in the impact of a U.S. tax credit for research and development.
The company, now expects full-year adjusted earnings of
between $6.40 and $6.50 a share, Chief Executive Robert Bradway
said here during a presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare
Conference. The tax credit was extended beginning this year, he
noted.
Amgen will report 2012 results on Jan. 23.
Bradway, who took the helm of Amgen, said he feels good
about momentum going into 2013, and said the company will
outline its strategy at a Feb. 7 meeting investor meeting in New
York.
Share repurchases and dividend increases helped Amgen
produce a total return to shareholders of 36 percent last year,
but the buybacks will taper off and the company expects a net
cash position this year, Bradway said.
"Buybacks will moderate as we shift the focus to dividends,"
he said.
He anticipates continued sales growth in Amgen's franchise
drugs as well as new products from its development pipeline.
BIND Biosciences announced on Tuesday that Amgen agreed to
invest up to $180.5 million to help develop a cancer drug based
on BIND's nanomedicine platform, starting with an upfront
payment of $46.5 million.
Amgen, which acquired Turkish pharmaceutical company Mustafa
Nevzat last year, will also continue to expand internationally,
Bradway said.
"We don't yet have a presence in Japan, so Japan is clearly
a focus," he said, adding that Amgen plans to enter that market
in an "effective, clever way."
He also expressed interest in broadening Amgen's investment
in China, Brazil, Mexico and other nations with a growing middle
class.
Shares of Amgen were down $1.03, or 1.2 percent, at $87.50
on Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler)